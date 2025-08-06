Beterbiev’s team shifts to Benavidez after Bivol ‘disappears’

Artur Beterbiev’s trainer, Marc Ramsey, says they’re interested in fighting David Benavidez now that the trilogy match with Dmitry Bivol is off. Ramsey said Bivol disappeared from negotiations. So, they’re moving on and will be looking to fight other opponents.

The former undisputed light heavyweight champion Beterbiev (21-1, 20 KOs) is fighting Deon Nicholson on the February 22nd event at the ANB Arena in Riyadh. This is the undercard for Benavidez’s fight against Anthony Yarde.

Bivol’s Disappearance Leads to Benavidez

“They waited until Artur was 40 years old. We gave him a rematch, and now he disappears,” said trainer Marc Ramsey to Secondsout, talking about Dmitry Bivol disappearing from the negotiations with Artur Beterbiev for a trilogy fight.

The word is already out that Bivol is waiting on the winner of the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight, planning to fight the winner for more money than what he’d get for a risky trilogy match against Beterbiev. Bivol reportedly received $10 million for each of his two fights with Beterbiev. Dmitry’s purse would skyrocket fighting the Canelo-Crawford winner.

“That’s a fight that we want. That’s a fight that Artur wants. Of course, there’s a little bit of frustration, but like I say, boxing is not only about Bivol,” said Ramsey. “It’s about a lot of good opportunities over there. There are a lot of good other names there that are interesting to fight, and that’s the direction we’re taking.”

As Ramsey mentioned in the same interview, Bivol already made Beterbiev wait six years before fighting him for the first time last year. It’s pointless for Artur to waste time waiting for the trilogy match, given that Bivol has disappeared from the negotiations. Beterbiev can make more money fighting David Benavidez than Bivol a third time. Fans are already tired of watching Beterbiev and Bivol fight each other. Twice was more than enough.

Benavidez Fight Is What Fans Want

“Why not?” said Ramsey when asked if David Benavidez is one of the names that Beterbiev would be interested in fighting. “This is business. We’re going to give the fans what they want, and we’re going to chase those belts like we did before,” said Ramsey.

For fans in the U.S, Benavidez vs. Beterbiev is a much bigger fight than a trilogy match between Artur and Bivol. ‘The Mexican Monster’ Benavidez is more popular in America than Bivol, and has more of an entertaining fighting style.

Bivol is boring to watch in comparison because he has the Shakur-esque three-feet step back move he uses, and he retreats all about the win when his more talented opponents attempt to engage.