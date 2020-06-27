“Big Baby” Miller vs Forrest OFF – Miller Tested Positive for PEDs AGAIN!

Jarrel ‘Big Baby’ Miller V Jerry Forrest is off according to Mike Coppinger, because ‘Big Bag’ has failed an anti-doping test AGAIN. Coppinger broke the news earlier today (27/06/2020) with the following tweet:

‘Breaking: Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller has tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance and has been pulled from July 9 fight with Jerry Forrest on ESPN, sources tell The Athletic.” As yet there has been no response from Miller, or his team, but it would be interesting to see how they could possibly turn this around.

Miller was first guilty of having PED’s (Performance Enhancing Drugs), in his system prior to the much-anticipated title clash with Britain’s Anthony Joshua. Jarrel initially denied any wrongdoing, but as further details began to emerge, he took to social media to admit his guilt. Three substances were found in his system, Human Growth Hormone (HGH) and Erythropoietin (EPO) amongst them.

Miller was banned from the sport of boxing for 6 months, a ban that many, including myself, was too lenient. A failed drug test in any sport is wrong, but in a sport where people’s lives are on the line, failure is unforgivable.

No further details have emerged as yet as to the substances allegedly found in Miller’s system, but I’m sure more information will be available soon. Where does Jarrel go from here? Here was given a second chance and it seems he has blown it, a lifetime ban could be on the cards which is a shame as Miller carried much promise.

Breaking: Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller has tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance and has been pulled from July 9 fight with Jerry Forrest on ESPN, sources tell The Athletic. Miller was set to fight Anthony Joshua last year before testing positive for three PEDs — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) June 27, 2020

David Corner

Twitter – @boxingsfirst

YouTube – YouTube.com/boxingsfirst