The Boxing World Reacts To Jarell Miller’s Latest “Disappointment”

The boxing world is still trying to come to terms with the news that broke yesterday informing us how heavyweight contender (or former heavyweight contender) Jarrell Miller had failed yet another drugs test. Disgraceful is an apt word, yet “disappointed” seems to be the word being used. Bob Arum spoke with RingTV.com and the 88 year old promoter who’s Top Rank group had signed up Miller said “we’re extremely disappointed.”

Dmitry Salita, co-promoter of “Big Baby,” also used the D-word when speaking with Sky Sports. But the man who is entitled to feel most disappointed, is Jerry Forrest, who would have fought Miller in a big opportunity of a fight on July 9. Forrest must be just about gutted right now. There may, however, be some good news for Forrest. Reports say there is a good chance Forrest will still fight on July 9, against solid former world title challenger Carlos Takam.

Who knows, Forrest Vs. Takam could turn out to be a very good fight, with both men looking to make the most of their chance on a pretty big stage. For now though, all talk, all anger, all disgust, is focused on Miller. “Big Baby” has really blown it this time. Five times in total now during his combat career, the New Yorker has been busted for taking illegal stimulants. Fans have simply had enough.

“Obviously we’re extremely disappointed,” Arum said. “I spoke to the Nevada State Athletic Commission, and they confirmed to me that Miller tested positive for a substance that he had already tested positive for a year ago.”

Miller, it seems, cannot learn his lesson. Perhaps the November 2018 stoppage win Miller scored over Bogdan Dinu will prove tp be his final ring appearance. Most fans who have expressed an opinion on this subject seem to think that this should certainly prove to be the case. Just what defence can Miller possibly present this time? Are you even prepared to listen to anything that comes out of Miller’s mouth?