Shane Mosley Accuses Oscar De La Hoya of Blocking His Son’s Title Shot

The rivalry between “Sugar” Shane Mosley Sr. and Oscar De La Hoya refuses to die. Two decades after their classic fights, Mosley’s still throwing jabs — this time outside the ring. On the Drew & Pris Uncensored podcast, the Hall of Famer accused De La Hoya of blocking his son Shane Mosley Jr. from getting a title shot, claiming the Golden Boy founder is “still holding a grudge.”

Mosley said De La Hoya deliberately put his son in two fights at a higher weight, hoping he’d lose. “He’s been bitter ever since I beat him,” Mosley Sr. told host Andrew Bocanegra. “He matched my boy wrong on purpose — same old Oscar, still salty about those losses.”

Old Rivalry, Same Bad Blood

For fans who lived through it, Mosley vs. De La Hoya wasn’t just another rivalry — it defined an era. Their first fight in June 2000 saw Mosley win a close but unanimous decision for the WBC welterweight belt, handing Oscar only his second professional loss. Three years later, Mosley did it again, edging a controversial decision to take De La Hoya’s WBC and WBA light middleweight titles.

Those fights split opinions for years. Some called them classics, others called them robberies. But one thing’s certain — neither man ever truly got over them.

“If He Wants to Settle It, Call Turki”

Now, Mosley Sr. says there’s still unfinished business. “Oscar’s too old and out of shape now,” he said. “But if he really wanted to settle it, he could call Turki Alalshikh and make the fight happen. He’s scared though.”

De La Hoya hasn’t stayed silent either. He’s been throwing verbal shots through his “Clapback Thursday” videos, mocking Mosley and other former champions. Still, Golden Boy Promotions hasn’t responded to Mosley’s latest accusations — or the idea of a potential trilogy.

As for Shane Mosley Jr., he’s quietly building his name in the middleweight division with steady wins and solid fundamentals. But if his father’s right, boxing politics and old grudges may still be blocking the way.

You can feel the resentment — and honestly, who can blame them? Both men built their names on each other, and both walked away convinced they were the better fighter. Mosley Sr. knows how to stir a headline, and De La Hoya’s ego has never ignored a challenge. If pride and Saudi money ever collide, don’t be shocked if Mosley vs. De La Hoya III gets real talk. It’d be slow, sure — but boxing loves a legacy fight more than a fresh one.