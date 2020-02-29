Mikey Garcia vs. Jessie Vargas – official weights

Former 4 division world champion Mikey Garcia and Jessie Vargas both made weight on Friday for their 12 round clash this Saturday night at The Star in Frisco, Texas. This card will be streamed on DAZN.





(Photo credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing USA)

Making his second fight at welterweight, Garcia weighed in at 145.8 lbs. Despite having worked hard at trimming down, Garcia (39-1, 30 KOs) looked a little on the chubby side.





He started camp 10 weeks ago looking flabby. If you take away the extra fat that Mikey is carrying, he’s more of a lightweight, which could be a problem for him on Saturday. His opponent Vargas (29-2-2, 11 KOs) looked a lot better in weighing in at 147. Vargas fights at junior middleweight now, and he looked in great shape in getting down to 147.

Mikey wants to prove his critics wrong by showing that he can be successful at 147 after losing in his first fight in the division last March against Errol Spence Jr. The way Mikey looked today was identical to the chubby look that he had for his one-sided loss to Spence.

Mikey could lose to Vargas on Saturday in the same way he did against Spence, because he doesn’t look like he belongs at 147. Although Mikey bulked up to fight at welterweight, he looks like an overweight lightweight.





“I tell Kal, ‘You’re lucky this wasn’t five years ago, because he’s probably 80% of the fighter he was, Chocolatito,'” said Eddie Hearn to RingTV. “He was incredible. Even at 25%, he could beat most super flyweights out there. This is going to be the ultimate test for Kal Yafai, because don’t be fooled by the older looking, quiet-spoken individual. He’s an animal,” said Hearn in talking about Roman Gonzalez.

“He’s great, little 4’10”, smiley face, and can walk through walls,” said Hearn if Julio Cesar Martinez. “I honestly believe Julio Cesar Martinez is going to be an absolute superstar for Mexico. This kid is special.

“In the main event, Mikey Garcia vs. Jessie Vargas. A lot of people are phoning me up saying, ‘I’m backing Jessie Vargas. The upsets coming.’ Mikey looked great. When I signed Mikey, he was a little bit on the tubby side.

“I’m talking about 15 weeks ago. Now you see him, and I’m like [Hearn flexes]. He looks great and he’s focused. The only question is at this stage in his career, what’s the motivation and what’s the hunger? I see a very hungry Jessie Vargas. I think he’s ready pumped for this fight. It’s going to be a war.,” said Hearn.

Doors open at 3.30 pm (local)

First bell: 3.30 pm

10 x 3 mins Flyweight contest

Jesse Rodriguez (111lbs) vs Marcos Sustaita (110.8lbs)

San Antonio California

Followed by

6 x 3 mins Junior-Middleweight contest

Leo Acevedo (153lbs) vs Dennis Knifechief (154.8lbs)

California Oklahoma

From 5 pm

6 x 3 mins Super-Middleweight contest

Alexis Espino (165lbs) vs Delvecchio Savage (163.6lbs)

Las Vegas Texas

Followed by

6 x 3 mins Super-Middleweight contest

Diego Pacheco (167.4lbs) vs Oscar Riojas (167.4lbs)

Los Angeles Panama

Followed by

10 x 3 mins Eliminator for WBA World Junior-Middleweight title

Israil Madrimov (153.2lbs) vs Charlie Navarro (153.2lbs)

Uzbekistan Panama

From 7 pm

10 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest

Joseph Parker (245.4lbs) vs Shawndell Winters (208lbs)

New Zealand Illinois

Followed by

12 x 3 mins WBC World Flyweight title

Julio Cesar Martinez (111.4lbs) vs Jay Harris (111.6lbs)

Mexico Wales

Followed by

12 x 3 mins WBA World Super-Flyweight title

Kal Yafai (114.8lbs) vs Roman Gonzalez (114.6lbs)

England Nicaragua

Followed by

12 x 3 mins WBC Diamond Welterweight title

Mikey Garcia (145.8lbs) vs Jessie Vargas (147lbs)

California Las Vegas