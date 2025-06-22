Will Joseph Parker Fight Dave Allen If Chisora Trilogy Collapses?

Hearn Doesn’t Think Joe Parker-Derek Chisora III Will Happen, Says “Maybe” As Far As Parker Fighting Dave Allen

As fans may be aware, the folks at the WBO recently gave their blessing for a third fight between Joseph Parker and Derek Chisora. Parker, the current WBO interim heavyweight champ, called Chisora out a while back, saying he’d be up for boxing a trilogy fight with the warrior who “always brings it.” So, are we were somewhat close to seeing the trilogy fight happen?

Some people from the boxing world have expressed a decent amount of interest in seeing Parker and Chisora go at it again, while other people have made it clear they have almost zero interest in seeing this fight. Now, in a twist, Eddie Hearn has thrown Dave Allen’s name into mix as far as fighting New Zealand’s Parker.

Hearn, speaking with a throng of reporters last night, said he doesn’t think a Parker-Chisora III will happen, but he said “maybe” Allen could jump in and get a big fight opportunity against Parker. Allen, who is coming off that impressive KO win over Johnny Fisher, has been teasing us with talk of him getting a “massive fight, bigger than Deontay Wilder,” and Hearn has confirmed that talks are underway with a number of highly ranked heavyweights, with the chance that Allen could fight one of them.

Parker’s Fork in the Road

Could we see Parker Vs. Allen this year?

“Not really, no. I don’t think that’ll happen either,” Hearn said on if he wants to see Parker and Chisora fight again. “Maybe. Maybe [Allen could fight Parker]. It’s gonna be a tough decision for Dave, because he’s put himself in line for all these big fights where we’ve had probably three top-10 heavyweights discuss a fight with Dave Allen, this in the last 72-hours, and it was our plan to probably put him in with [Jeamie] TKV, to fight for the British heavyweight title. That’s a route I like, I’d love to see Dave Allen win the British heavyweight title in Sheffield. But a fight with one of those guys [top-10 fighters] and making that kind of money, you can’t ignore.”

It would of course be very interesting to know the names of the three top-10 heavyweights Hearn has been speaking with regarding them perhaps fighting Dave Allen. Could Agit Kabayel be one of them? How about Zhilei Zhang? This is nothing but speculation, but Hearn has not ruled out a fight between Parker and Allen, and Parker as we know wants to stay busy as he waits for his absolutely earned and deserved world title shot.

It would of course be a massive chance for Allen, 24-7-2(19) if he did land a fight with Parker. Let’s wait and see how things develop.