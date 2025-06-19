Parker-Chisora III? The Folks At The WBO Send Their Blessing

It is looking more and more likely that British warhorse Derek Chisora will fight former two-time foe Joseph Parker in his so-called 50th and out fight. Not too many days ago, former WBO heavyweight champ Parker, who is now the WBO interim champion, said he’d very much like to fight Chisora in a trilogy fight, this so as to stay busy and because, as the New Zealander said, “Derek always brings it.”

Chisora’s Final Fight?

Now, the folks at the WBO have said they would allow a third fight between Parker and Chisora to go ahead and that they would sanction it with their interim heavyweight title on the line. Meanwhile, Parker’s manager, Dave Higgins, has told Sky Sports that their side would be very much open to the fight, with Parker wanting to return to action in September.

There is then a good chance we could see Parker, who is 2-0 over Chisora, but had to get off the floor to win the first fight between the two, go at it again. And what a story it would be for Chisora and for British boxing if “War” managed to bag the win this time, this at age 41.

Parker may go another route, and he, like all of the heavyweight division, is waiting to see what happens in the July 19 rematch between Oleksandr Usyk, the reigning WBA/WBC/WBO champ, and Daniel Dubois, who holds the IBF strap.

Parker’s WBO Title Risk

But if 33-year-old Parker wishes to risk his WBO mandatory position by slugging it out with Chisora a third time, this one could go down. And though Parker would be a pretty big favourite to beat Chisora again, nobody can ever write off the grizzled and teak-tough Londoner.

Frank Warren recently said that whoever he fights next, Parker’s next ring outing will take place in the UK. A betting man would feel pretty safe placing a wager that says we will be seeing Parker Vs. Chisora III this year.

Quite amazingly, both Parker and Chisora are on a good run at the moment, which is saying something when so many people have been calling for Chisora’s retirement for so long. Parker, who bounced back from his KO loss to Joe Joyce, has won his last six. Chisora, who took a nasty beating in his needless third fight with Tyson Fury, has won his last three fights.