Joseph Parker Calls For Derek Chisora Trilogy Fight, Wants It To Happen On The Usyk-Dubois Card

Former WBO heavyweight champ Joseph Parker is, as fans know, patiently waiting for his earned opportunity to fight for the WBO heavyweight title, this currently the property of Oleksandr Usyk. Parker, the interim champ, was to have fought Daniel Dubois in an IBF heavyweight title challenge, but Dubois fell ill earlier this year and the fight was called off.

Now, as Dubois heads into his rematch with world ruler Usyk, Parker is left without a fight. But this is something the New Zealander aims to change. Parker, who has been on a great run of form recently, with him scoring good wins over Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang, wants to stay busy as he awaits his shot at becoming a two-time heavyweight champ.

And, in speaking with DAZN, Parker, 36-3(24) said he wants a third fight with British warhorse Derek Chisora, the fight to take place on the July 19 card at Wembley.

Parker wants to stay sharp while Usyk handles Dubois

“I’d like to be out ASAP,” Parker said. “I know Usyk and Dubois are fighting on July 19, I’d like to either fight not long after that or it’d be great if I was on the same card. It’d be nice to fight someone like Derek Chisora. He is looking for his 50th fight and I’m not sure if he is going to fight for a title. I know I’ve beaten him twice, but I’ve never had a trilogy in my career, so Derek always brings it, and it could be a good sort of fight to stay busy.”

It is hoped the powers that be can get Parker a slot on the July 19 card, whether it’s against Chisora or someone else. This is surely the least Parker deserves. Aside from perhaps Agit Kabayel, Parker is the most deserving world heavyweight title challenger out there right now. And a fight with Chisora does make sense. As Parker says, Chisora “always brings it,” he is rarely in a dull fight.

Will Chisora take the offer or wait for his IBF shot?

Chisora, though, is quite amazingly in line for a title shot himself, with him having earned an IBF title opportunity in his recent win over Otto Wallin. But let’s see what happens; maybe “War” Chisora will take Parker up on his offer.

There’s not too much time to go until July 19, so Chisora, and the promoters of the event, have to make a decision on this pretty quickly.

For the record, Parker is indeed 2-0 over Chisora, with him having won back-to-back decisions over the British fan-favourite in 2021.