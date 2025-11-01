Jake Paul Sends Offer to Ryan Garcia as Gervonta Davis Faces Legal Trouble

With Gervonta “Tank” Davis in trouble with the law, once again, the Tank vs Jake Paul bout that was set for November 14 is in jeopardy. Tank, who seems to make the news for all the wrong reasons these days, may soon be fighting another, far more important fight — this one for his freedom. So, the ever-resourceful Paul has been looking at a Plan B. As has been reported by Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, Ryan Garcia has been sent an offer to step in and replace Tank, the fight to take place in December.

“Representatives for Jake Paul have made an offer for Ryan Garcia to fight Paul in December, two sources with knowledge of the offer told @Sinow. Garcia is not the only opponent Paul’s team has approached, as they aggressively pursue a replacement for Gervonta Davis,” Mannix’s post on social media reads.

Ryan Garcia vs Jake Paul? Now That Would Be Wild

We could have an absolutely fun time with a Garcia-Paul fight, that’s for sure. Imagine the build-up, the noise, the back-and-forth stuff we’d get if “KingRy” came in to face Paul. It would be chaotic, petty, and probably the most viral event boxing has seen in a while.

Garcia, though, if he’s in shape and takes the fight seriously, could, one can imagine, step into the middle of the ring, whip across three blurringly fast left hooks to the chin, and that would be all she wrote. Paul — out before he knew what hit him — would be left wondering what the hell happened. At least this is how I see it going if Garcia-Paul is a legit, non-scripted affair.

How about you guys? In the meantime, Paul is still chasing a fight with former heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua. Does any fan really think Paul could win that fight, should it actually happen on the level? Let’s see where the Jake Paul show goes next.