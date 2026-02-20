WBO orders Bentley vs Saavedra for interim middleweight title

Bentley had been stationed at the top of the rankings while waiting for a title opportunity that had not materialized while the champion remained active. The suspension now connects his ranking directly to a championship fight.

Saavedra, who had moved into the #2 position, enters the first title fight of his career after advancing through the contender level. Both fighters now move from waiting behind a champion to competing directly for control of the WBO belt.

The interim title determines who holds the division’s championship presence in the ring while the recognized champion remains sidelined. The winner will carry the belt and stand first in line when Alimkhanuly becomes eligible to return.

The WBO confirmed that Alimkhanuly must face the interim champion immediately once his suspension expires in December 2026. He will not be permitted to take another fight beforehand unless granted special approval. This condition ties the interim champion directly to the championship sequence once the suspension ends.

Negotiations between both camps will determine when and where Bentley and Saavedra meet. The suspension has moved them into a title fight neither previously had scheduled, placing immediate importance on the outcome.

Bentley enters as the top-ranked contender after waiting for an opening at the championship level, while Saavedra now steps into his first fight with a version of the world title at stake. The winner will carry the WBO belt into the division while the suspended champion remains outside the ring.

Bentley and Saavedra now enter a fight that determines which of them will carry the WBO belt forward while the suspended champion remains outside the ring.