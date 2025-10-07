Manny Pacquiao, The Next Gen – Coming In November

While living legend Manny Pacquiao continues to fight, and has just officially started his own promotional company, Manny Pacquiao Junior is all set to try and follow in his father’s footsteps or perhaps make his own name in the sport.

24 year old Emanuel Pacquiao Jnr will box his pro debut in California on November 29, this on a card his dad will put on. So, no pressure then!

Pac-Man Jr, or Pac-Man The Next Generation, had a pretty limited, albeit reasonably successful amateur career, with him compiling either a 6-4 record or a 9-5 record, depending on which source you go by, and now he will begin what could prove to be a tough and testing adventure in the paid ranks.

Can Pacquiao Jr Handle The Legacy Weight?

Pacquiao Snr, who began his own pro career as a man who was barely into his teens, this when he was quite literally starving hungry, and was full of desire, was crammed with motivation and, basically, desperation, managed to defy tremendous odds. But can Pacquiao Jnr accomplish even a quarter of what his father accomplished?

Again, tough pressure, and tough footsteps to be following. 24 year old Pacquiao’s opponent is yet to be announced, but nobody should be expecting a too-tough dance partner here, quite obviously.

Pacquiao Jnr was to have taken his pro bow back in July, on the undercard of his dad’s it-was-almost-successful challenge for the WBC welterweight title. Instead, some four months on, Emanuel Jr will box at the end of November.

What Will Pacquiao Jr Bring To The Pro Ranks?

It sure will be interesting to see how much of anything Junior has inherited from his father. And it could prove to be an exciting and fun ride following his career. As he learned his craft, Pacquiao Jnr was training at the Wild Card gym, with both Freddie Roach and Marvin Somodo guiding him.

