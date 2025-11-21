Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul came together today, this during the first official press conference to hype their – can-you-actually-believe-it’s-happening – December 19 fight.

(Credit: Ester Lin/Most Valuable Promotions)

The bout, to be a sanctioned fight, set for eight three-minute rounds, with the two guys wearing 10-ounce gloves, will go down in Miami. And despite the fact he will be facing the first genuine test of his boxing career, Paul is adamant it will be AJ who goes down in the fight, not himself.

Jake Paul Eyes Fury After AJ KO Claim

More than that, born salesman Paul said today that after he KO’s Joshua, he will get busy “becoming the CEO of Matchroom Boxing,” and that it’s “going to be me against Tyson Fury next year.”

Today, the way things are, crazy-wise, we cannot rule out a Paul win, say on points, with fans screaming the fight was fixed, and with the YouTuber then getting in the ring with Fury, whereupon he picks up another monster pile of cash.

Joshua has taken his hits from the critics for even taking the Paul fight, but God help him and his reputation – heck, his ability to show his face in public wherever anybody knows him lives – if he loses next month’s fight.

Paul Promises AJ’s “Ruiz 2.0” Nightmare

Paul reminded us of the last time AJ boxed in the US, which was when he was stopped in a stunning upset by Andy Ruiz.

“This is Andy Ruiz 2.0,” Paul said.

Meanwhile, Joshua said that he will be training with Team-Usyk for the Paul fight and that there are too many distractions in London. So, AJ will be working alongside the reigning heavyweight champ, who, of course, twice defeated him.

Does Joshua even need to train hard to beat Paul, though? The lion’s share of the fans say no, but Paul is adamant he will knock Joshua out, thereby shaking up the heavyweight division in one colossal way.

“It’s a massive mistake to look past me,” Paul warned us today.

But are YOU listening?