Hearn on Jaron Ennis’s Next Move After Saturday: If Vergil Ortiz Fight Doesn’t Happen, ‘We’ll Fight Murtazaliev or Fundora’

While it was thought a deal had pretty much been thrashed out for Jaron Ennis and Vergil Ortiz to fight one another in the first quarter of next year – certainly Eddie Hearn felt a deal between he and Golden Boy had all-but been agreed to at a meeting that took place in the summer – Hearn is now making alternative plans just in case Ortiz doesn’t take the fight.

Both Ennis and Ortiz have business to attend to before they can fight anybody else — “Boots” will fight Uisma Lima in his 154 pound debut this Saturday, while Ortiz will face Erickson Lubin in November. But after that, well, Hearn thought the deal was all-but in place: it would be Ennis vs. Ortiz in the early part of 2026. Now, in speaking with Ring Magazine, the Matchroom boss has made it clear he is not so sure the fight will happen next. And Hearn has two other fighters in mind for who Ennis could fight next instead.

Hearn Says The Ennis-Ortiz Deal Was “All But Agreed”

“I’ll be honest with you, it’s a bit strange,” Hearn said. “I mean, we sat in the DAZN [headquarters], with DAZN, top brasses at DAZN, US guys. And basically, we all agreed – myself, Oscar [De La Hoya], Eric Gomez, DAZN, that this was the [deal] for the fight. It would take place in Las Vegas, in the first quarter of 2026. Listen, you know, they’ve (Team-Ortiz) got their fight coming up. But I hope – and I know that Oscar wants to make the best fights – that is the best fight in boxing. So, as long as they agree to all the terms that we agreed on in that room, the fight happens. Now, if Vergil wants to be on his time and all that kind of stuff, then there’s nothing you can do about it.

“We’ll go and fight [Bakhram] Murtazaliev or we’ll fight [Sebastian] Fundora.”

Hearn underlined the vow, that Ennis, after he has beaten Lima, will fight “Anyone. Anyone can get it – anybody!”

If Ortiz Stalls, Ennis Could Face Murtazaliev Or Fundora

While “Boots” against either Murtazaliev, really the boogeyman of the 154 pound division, or Fundora, arguably the best proven fighter at the weight, would be good, interesting fights, the one we want is Ennis-Ortiz. Who knows if Hearn is right to be feeling a little “strange” or doubtful about what Ortiz may opt to do after the Lubin fight or not. Ortiz is a proven warrior so one would think he would not be looking to duck Ennis, or anybody else.

All we can do is wait and see how things play out. But from what Hearn says, a deal was all-but agreed to when the powers that be came together at DAZN HQ a few months back. Let’s now hope Ortiz and Ennis both sign on for what could prove to be the first epic fight of 2026.