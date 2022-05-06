Manny Pacquiao May Travel To Australia To Support Former Sparring Partner George Kambosos Jr In Maiden Title Defence

The last time retired all-time great Manny Pacquiao made the trip to Australia, he lost in a big upset when he was decisioned, somewhat controversially, by massive underdog Jeff Horn five years ago. Now, the former multi-weight world champion is looking at making the trip down under to support George Kambosos Jr as he makes his first lightweight title defence. As fans know, Kambosos Jr will meet Devin Haney on June 5, in what is a massive fight/event for his country, and Pac Man, who sparred with Kambosos Jr over a three-year spell, might be there in Melbourne to cheer him on.

However, as The Daily Telegraph reports, Manny’s trip will depend on the outcome of the current presidential campaign the 43 year old is so passionately involved in. It just might be that Pacquiao becomes the next President of the Philippines. If he has the time, Pacquiao will be there lending his support o Kambosos Jr.

The June 5 fight is in many ways a fascinating fight. Kambosos Jr may be the next star of the lower weight divisions, his upset win over Teofimo Lopez showing us how good the new unified 135 pound ruler is. But Haney, who holds the WBC lightweight title and is also unbeaten, has wanted this fight for some time, believing ever so strongly as he does that it is his destiny to rule the division and become a legend.

There is a good deal of bad blood between Kambosos Jr and Haney and we all expect to see a great fight. Kambosos, 20-0(10) is a dedicated trainer/workhorse in the gym, as is the 27-0(15) Haney. Both guys will be in tip-top physical condition come June 5. There is a rematch clause in place, with Kambosos entitled to a return fight if Haney pulls it off. And such a result would not be a shocker. Both men are as talented as they are hungry for true greatness.

A distance fight looks a good bet – and we of course hope there is no controversial decision here – and we may see a special fight on June 5. The presence of the great Manny Pacquiao would only add to the big event.