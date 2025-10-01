Manny Pacquiao Launches U.S. Boxing Promotion — Aims to Challenge America’s Big Promoters

Manny Pacquiao isn’t finished with boxing — not even close. The eight-division world champion, former senator, and global icon has officially launched Manny Pacquiao Promotions (MPP) in the United States. The company’s new website, PacquiaoPromotions.com, went live this week.

At 46, “Pac-Man” has stepped away from Philippine politics and back into the sport that made him famous. This time, he isn’t throwing punches — he’s cutting deals, scouting prospects, and shaping the next wave of fighters.

“It is an honor to bring Manny Pacquiao Promotions to the U.S.,” Pacquiao said during a Los Angeles media call. “Some of my most unforgettable moments happened inside American rings. Now, I want to help create those same moments for today’s fighters.”

Building His Own Boxing Empire

Pacquiao has moved quickly to give MPP real weight:

Sean Gibbons — Pacquiao’s longtime adviser and one of boxing’s most experienced deal-makers, credited with helping more than 50 world champions — becomes President . “MPP is committed to becoming the world’s leading boxing promotional company,” Gibbons told Ringmagazine. “We’re creating a new standard in fight promotion — and it all starts now.”

Tony Cohen, a veteran of sports and entertainment finance, steps in as CFO & Vice President. Cohen said he’s developing an independent pay-per-view platform so MPP won’t have to rely on legacy broadcasters. He’s also in talks with more than 25 casinos and arenas to secure venues nationwide. “We’re building more than just a promotion,” Cohen said. “We’re building an empire.”

Signing Fighters and Making Fights

Brendan Gibbons takes the role of Lead Matchmaker, responsible for creating competitive, fan-friendly fight cards. According to Cohen, Brendan has already lined up two world title fights and a major U.S. event for November — only months after MPP’s August 2025 launch.

MPP is actively recruiting both prospects and champions, promising better financial control and modern sponsorship opportunities. The company’s public target: rival the established U.S. promoters by 2026.

Why This Move Matters

Pacquiao’s return to the business side isn’t sentimental — it’s a calculated push into a market often controlled by a few entrenched players. His global star power could help attract fighters and audiences, while Sean Gibbons’ matchmaking record — he played a major role in Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz’s rise — gives the venture instant credibility.

But the U.S. promotional game is unforgiving. Golden Boy has plateaued, Triller flamed out, and even Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn has faced challenges building a permanent American base. Creating a pay-per-view platform might free MPP from network deals, but boxing fans dislike juggling multiple apps and fragmented subscriptions.

If MPP delivers strong, competitive fights and truly keeps a fighter-first focus, it could shake up the American scene. If it leans on hype without quality cards, U.S. fans — who’ve seen plenty of splashy launches come and go — will move on quickly.