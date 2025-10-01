Fabio Wardley Ready for a Brutal Joseph Parker Test With Usyk Shot on the Line

Fabio Wardley is no trash-talker, not at all. In fact, Wardley has nothing but respect unless his opponent starts mouthing off. This has not been the case ahead of Wardley’s October 25 fight with fellow interim heavyweight champion Joseph Parker. The two men have been classy towards one another, yet the hostilities promise to be pretty savage come fight night.

And Wardley, who spoke again with Sky Sports, fully acknowledged the fact that it will be some tough job getting Parker out of there, knocking him out or stopping him. Parker has been halted just once during his pro career, this by “Juggernaut” Joe Joyce. Wardley aims to do whatever it takes to become the second man to stop Parker, thus earning a shot at Oleksandr Usyk.

Wardley Sees Usyk Opportunity Beyond Parker

Wardley says he is as motivated as it gets going into the fight with the warrior from New Zealand.

“That’s a huge motivator,” Wardley said, referring to the fact that if he beats Parker, he will be one big step closer to a shot at Usyk. “I’m trying not to get too distracted by that. Obviously that is the dream, that is everything – to fight for a world title. Credit to [Parker] for not wanting to just sit there and wait [for Usyk]. But If I catch you clean, if I catch you right, the way me and the team have drilled, I can get anyone in the division out of there. He goes down and gets up. Maybe in this fight I’m going to have to pull it out the bag a couple of times in a row.”

Fans Expect a Short Night — But for Whom?

It would be some big win, some big statement from Wardley if he did manage to stop Parker. Then again, Parker will be looking to get Wardley out of there. It really could be a war on October 25.

Bottom line: there is almost no chance this fight goes the distance. Who do YOU like in this one?

I’m going Parker, by late rounds stoppage win.