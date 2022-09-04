WATCH LIVE: Andy Ruiz – Luis Ortiz on FITE TV

Ruiz vs Ortiz takes place at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. FITETV will present the P.P.V. event in the U.S., Canada & Europe. Order the event now on FITE.

Ruiz vs Ortiz will top a stacked four-fight pay-per-view telecast beginning at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.





The media workout was live streamed on the Premier Boxing Champions YouTube page and can be viewed HERE: Ortiv vs Ruiz videos. Ruiz was joined by his new trainer Alfredo Osuna, as they prepare for their first fight together on the big stage Labor Day Weekend, along with stablemate and unbeaten super bantamweight Anthony Garnica, who will compete on the off-TV undercard. Here is what they had to say Wednesday from their gym in El Cajon, California:

ANDY RUIZ JR.

“I’m feeling really good. The hard work has already paid off and now it’s just time to have fun on September 4. We’re going to let it all out in the ring. Me and Ortiz are coming to be champions, so you know it’s going to be a hell of a fight.

“I’m just ready. I had a long training camp. I know what Ortiz is bringing to the ring and I know what I’m capable of. I just have to stay focused and execute.

“When I try to go for the knockout, it usually doesn’t go my way. I’m training for 12 rounds and if the knockout comes, it comes. You best believe I’m in condition to go hard for all 12 rounds.

“I’ve been training hard because we want to climb back up the ladder of the heavyweight division. That’s why we picked a tough guy like Luis Ortiz. He has a hard style, but I’m positive and confident that I’m going to win this fight on September 4.

“It’s going to be a crazy atmosphere in that arena. All the Mexican fans will be there supporting, and may the best man win. I’m glad that Ortiz is predicting a knockout, because I’m ready for anything. My only prediction is that I’m going to win.

“A matchup against Deontay Wilder would be an amazing fight. The heavyweight division is wide open, but I’m not overlooking Luis Ortiz. If Wilder is next, he’s next. It’s an easy fight to make.

“I feel like I’m in a good state of mind right now. I’m doing everything that I’m supposed to do. I underestimated my last opponent but I’m really focused on what Luis Ortiz brings. This is another chapter for me and my career.

“Ortiz’s age doesn’t matter, especially in the heavyweight division. Because one punch is going to change the whole fight. I just have to be smart and explosive and turn it up when I need to turn it up.

“My team all have the same game plan. We want to be champions and we want to make history. The way you do that is by preparing yourself right here in the gym.

“I want to take advantage of every single moment I have in boxing. Especially for these big fights, because I want to succeed and make the most out of my career.”

ALFREDO OSUNA, Ruiz’s Trainer

“We know we’re just days away from the fight and that’s a completely different feeling from where we started. We’re ready to face off against Luis Ortiz and give every fan the fight they want to see on September 4.

“Andy is in optimal shape. He couldn’t be doing any better. The best part of this training camp is that he’s been happy, disciplined and as dedicated as he’s ever been.

“We know that Luis Ortiz is a dangerous opponent who deserves all of our respect. But not only does he have those two losses, they were both by knockout and that’s what we’re aiming for.

“(Luis Ortiz’s trainer) Herman Caicedo can say whatever he wants about me and Andy’s chemistry. I’ve been doubted before and proved everyone wrong. If he says I don’t have enough experience with Andy, then he’s got an open invite to come out and work with us and we’ll show him the vibe we have on Team Ruiz.

“There’s a very high percent chance that this fight ends in a knockout. We’re prepared for anything, but we’ll see what happens on September 4.

“My message for the fans is to come out on September 4, because it’s going to be a war. This is the kind of fight that people love to see.”

ANTHONY GARNICA

“It’s a blessing to be a part of Team Ruiz. It’s been a dream for me to be in this situation. This fight is another stepping stone in my career and I have to show out. Fans are going to see a strong, fast and elusive boxer in the ring.

“I’ve been working hard for this fight. This is the biggest venue I’ve fought at. I’m working hard to get to the same level where Andy Ruiz Jr. is. It’s motivating to be around him and see what it takes.”

LUIS ORTIZ

“I feel so good both physically and mentally. I’m eagerly awaiting this fight and you’re not going to want to miss it when we get in that ring.

“After I fought Charles Martin, I was back in the gym a week later. Whether I have a fight or not, I’m always active and staying ready.

“I respect Deontay Wilder a lot and I appreciate him picking me in this fight. My intention is to knock out Andy Ruiz. One of us is getting knocked out and I can guarantee this one doesn’t go to the judges.

“I have studied Andy from top to bottom. If I don’t knock you out with one punch, then I’m just going to chip away at you until you can’t go anymore.

“Training camp is winding down and it’s exciting. We’re just waiting for camp to be over and for fight night to begin. My objective is always the same and it doesn’t change. I’m trying to do whatever it takes to beat my opponent.

“Every training camp is different and we’ve made adjustments now just like we have in the past. We’re going to show those adjustments and improvements when the fight comes.

“I’m just focused on myself and doing my job. What’s going to cause Ruiz trouble in there is me, regardless of what kind of style I’m using.

“I’m always trying to reach the top of the mountain. I want the top prize. This is a very important fight for me, but so is every fight. They all get me closer to another world title shot.

“It’s all about training, training and more training. I feel better now than I did when I was 25.”

RA’EESE ALEEM

“This is a huge fight. I’m excited. It’s going to be electric fighting on a huge card. I’m fighting for the number one spot again and I can’t wait. I’m going to put on a show, be the best version of myself and make it all happen.

“I want to fight all the top fighters in the division. My ultimate goal is to become world champion and I have to beat the top guys to get there. Me and Plania both have a lot of momentum right now and that makes it a great fight.

“I’m an exciting fighter and I throw punches in bunches and come forward. I don’t hold and I don’t run. He says he wants to go toe-to-toe, so it’s going to be a great fight for the fans.

“This has the potential to be the fight of the night and I believe it will be. We’re both bringing our A-games. This is a fight everyone should tune in for and I can’t wait.

“I’ve been following my dreams and just trying to make everything happen. Plania is an extremely tough fighter who’s faced some top guys. I believe that if I’m the best version of myself I’m not only capable of winning, but of dominating the fight.

“Every training camp is semi-the same, you just tweak some things or tighten something up. The grind is the grind and it doesn’t stop.

“I love to make an action fight. It’s just the beast in me. I don’t care if I’m up on the scorecards in the final round, I’m trying to get him out of there. I don’t like to take a chance with the judges. I have to be smart against a good fighter, but I’m definitely working to get on the inside.

“I take care of my body. I do what champions have to do to be the best that I can be. I feel like I’m in my prime and still getting better and better. You’re always evolving in this sport and I believe the best is yet to come.

“My ultimate goal is to be the mandatory to fight for a world title. I want the world title fight next no matter who it’s against. Stephen Fulton is a great fighter and a strong technical fighter. He’s earned those belts and it’s my job to take them away from him.”

HERMAN CAICEDO, Ortiz’s Trainer

“Ortiz has been even more focused and more lasered in, and that says a lot. He’s always ready and puts his heart 100% into everything we do. He never leaves the gym and I have to tell him to take it easy.

“The level of focus that he’s shown is a testament to who he is and what he believes in. I’m very happy with what he’s doing this camp.

“He’s not just more motivated, but he’s out-performing the young guys in what we do in the gym. He’s also very strong mentally and I think that’s his biggest attribute. That’s why he’s still here at this age.

“What I know is that Luis and I trust one another in what we’re doing. I don’t know how much chemistry Ruiz and his corner have at this point, so if things get muddy will he trust his corner? I know that my corner will and I will trust him.

“In the end it’s going to come down to skill, dedication, who put in the hard work and who wants it more.”

BOBBY MCROY, Aleem’s Trainer

“Mike Plania is a picture of our previous opponents. People aren’t really recognizing how slick he is, but he wants to fight. He definitely wants to come forward, but we’re going to make him back up.

“We follow the flow of the fight. We make our own fight. We dictate what goes on in the ring. That’s what ring generalship is.

“I don’t mind that Ra’eese likes to gamble in the ring sometimes, you just have to gamble smartly. He has that bravado to fight on the inside, but you still have defensive responsibilities.

“We want to send a chilling message that Aleem is number one at 122. We’re going to put on a show and make a big statement. We’re telling the champions that you have to fight us eventually.”