Lomachenko Staying Put In Battle-Torn Ukraine; Kambosos Jr Says He’ll Fight Him “After I Wipe The Floor With Haney”

As fight fans may have read or heard by now, Vasiliy Lomachenko has opted to stay right where he is – fighting to protect his country Ukraine during the ongoing troubles. This, an incredibly brave and selfless act, has earned Loma nothing but praise. Lomachenko could have left Ukraine and trained for a shot at unified lightweight champ George Kambosos Jr, with the permission to leave being okayed. Yet Loma said no, he is staying where the real fight is.

And Kambosos Jr is perhaps more impressed by this act than most. Taking to his twitter page, the Australian warrior expressed his admiration for Lomachenko, adding how the fight will still be there for the former pound-for-pound king in the future.

“I respect your decision and I totally understand and I pray for you and your country,” Kambosos Jr wrote. “Please stay safe and once I wipe the floor with Devin, we will make this fight between two real champions. God bless.”

A classy message from one fighter to another.

So now Kambosos Jr, 20-0(10) will almost certainly be facing Devin Haney next and he will have to win his maiden title defence against his unbeaten rival who holds the WBC lightweight title and is currently spotless at 27-0(15). Now seemingly all but set for June 5, Kambosos-Haney is a good fight, as well as a potentially tough fight for both men.

Haney is fast, slick and immensely confident. Kambosos Jr is as mentally strong and he is physically strong and after upsetting the odds the way he did in beating Teofimo Lopez to take the belts, Kambosos is in NO mood to lose all he worked so very hard for. But whether you think Kambosos wins or not, it seems unlikely he will “wipe the floor” with Haney. This is pretty close to a 50/50 fight.

And Lomachenko, 16-2(11) will be waiting, hopefully, for the winner. Lomachenko has already won the hearts, along with the utter respect, of the world’s fight fans.