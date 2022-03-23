WATCH LIVE: Tszyu vs Gausha FITE TV & Showtime Stream This Saturday

Top super welterweight contender and rising star Tim Tszyu will make his long-awaited U.S. debut when he takes on U.S. Olympian Terrell Gausha in a 12-round showdown that headlines action live on SHOWTIME Saturday, March 26 from The Armory in Minneapolis in a Premier Boxing Champions event.

Unbeaten rising prospect Joey Spencer will battle Ravshan Hudaynazarov in an eight-round middleweight attraction that highlights the non-televised undercard lineup on Saturday, March 26 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from The Armory in Minneapolis.

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® telecast begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and will feature rising undefeated lightweight contender Michel Rivera dueling fellow unbeaten Joseph “Blessed Hands” Adorno in the 10-round co-main event, plus hard-hitting super lightweight contender Elvis Rodríguez faces Juan José Velasco in the 10-round telecast opener.

The undercard lineup will also include super welterweight contender Brian Mendoza (19-2, 13 KOs) squaring off against San Antonio’s Benjamin Whitaker (15-7, 3 KOs) for eight rounds of action, undefeated Australian heavyweight Joseph Goodall (7-0-1, 6 KOs) facing Matthew McKinney (8-4-2, 5 KOs) in an eight-round fight and unbeaten super welterweight contender Bakhram Murtazaliev (19-0, 14 KOs) in a 10-round bout against Ahmad Cheikho (18-7, 13 KOs).

Rounding out the card are a trio of unbeaten prospects as 21-year-old Travon Marshall (4-0, 3 KOs) takes on fellow unbeaten Timothy Parks (3-0, 2 KOs) in a six-round super welterweight tilt, 25-year-old Michael Angeletti (4-0, 3 KOs) steps in for a six-round super bantamweight contest against Angel Luna (15-9-1, 8 KOs), and 19-year-old lightweight Breeon Carothers (1-0, 1 KOs) battles Deljerro Revello (0-2) in a four-round attraction.

The 21-year-old Spencer (14-0, 10 KOs) turned pro in February 2017 and immediately caught the eye of fans and pundits with his combination of speed, power and athleticism. Following an impressive 2020 campaign, the Linden, Michigan native added three more victories to his ledger in 2021, including his first eight-round fight as he earned a unanimous decision over James Martin in July. Most recently, Spencer delivered a sensational Christmas Day knockout of Limberth Ponce in the fifth-round of action.

A native of Uzbekistan, Hudaynazarov (19-4, 14 KOs) now fights out of Las Vegas as 12 of his last 14 bouts have taken place stateside. The 37-year-old was unbeaten in his first 17 pro fights before suffering four defeats from 2018 to 2020. Hudaynazarov bounced back to win his last two fights, stopping Eduardo Ayala in April 2021 before most recently winning a decision over Sergio Sarabia in June 2021.

After a long flight from Australia, WBO No. 1-ranked contender Tim Tszyu (20-0, 15 KOs) has arrived to the U.S. in preparation for his upcoming showdown with 2012 U.S. Olympian Terrell Gausha (22-2-1, 11 KOs). Tszyu vs. Gausha, a 12-round clash, will headline live on SHOWTIME, Saturday, March 26 from The Armory in Minneapolis in a Premier Boxing Champions event.

“I have come to America with big visions of taking over the whole super welterweight division and becoming the next great 154-pound champion of the world,” said Tszyu, the son of Hall of Fame fighter Kostya Tszyu. “To become a legend, you must come to America at some point in your career and leave a mark on the sport. I want to continue my family’s legacy in boxing, as well as forge my own journey. March 26 is the start of my era.”

“I respect my opponent, he has a world-class amateur pedigree, and has fought at the championship level,” continued Tszyu, who will be making his U.S. debut. “I feel that facing someone like Gausha, who is coming off a big win, makes for a great fight. This will be my SHOWTIME debut, and I am looking to not just be the best, but to also be the face of the network. I want to follow in the footsteps of my father, and one day be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.”

“We are ready to take the next step in Tim’s career as we have had amazing success back home, but we want to show the whole world what he is capable of, and what better place than America for that?” said Tszyu’s trainer Igor Goloubev. “I know that he has the ability of a Hall of Fame fighter, now we must prove it. 2022 will be a great year for us and we look forward to the journey fighting here in the U.S.”

