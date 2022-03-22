Don King Outbids Frank Warren To Win The Rights To Trevor Bryan-Daniel Dubois Clash

Don King ain’t done yet. Not quite. The 90 year old promoter surprised plenty of people by winning yesterday’s purse bid battle to secure the rights to the Trevor Bryan Vs. Daniel Dubois fight, which will contest Bryan’s “regular” version of the WBA heavyweight title. As per a RingTV.com news piece, King put in a bid of $3,116,001, to Warren’s surprisingly low bid of $2,503,000. This now means champ Bryan, unbeaten, will get 55 percent of the fight purse, leaving the once-beaten challenger to collect 45 percent of the purse.

King put forth a possible date of June 18th for the fight, with possible locations sights being London, New York, and South Florida. Warren stated a while back how he would do his best to secure the fight, and with it home advantage for his fighter. Now, while the fight could still go ahead in the UK, King may well look to have the fight go down in America.

As maligned as Bryan’s belt is, this is in fact an interesting fight. Bryan of New York is currently 22-0(15) but we don’t really know how good the 32 year old is. Dubois is 17-1(16) and the 24 year old had won two easy and quick ones since suffering his sole pro loss, this to Joe Joyce, and we don’t really know how good Dubois really is. We may or we may not find out more about both fighters when they collide.

Some see this fight as another quick and relatively straightforward win for “Dynamite,” while others think Bryan will have just enough to beat the younger man. Bryan is talking big, vowing to take Dubois down:

“Don’t worry, you’ll be back down on your knees soon enough,” Bryan wrote on social media, this just after Joyce had put up a tweet regarding Dubois and Joyce’s anger at what he felt was a disrespectful Shane MgGuigan.

So who wins this fight? Where will it take place? Don King, think of him what you want, cannot be accused of not having stood by his fighter here. Practically everyone felt Warren and his Queensbury group would win this battle of purse bids. King is still punching at age 90!