Jai Opetaia Says Zuffa Deal Won’t Stall Undisputed Run

The IBF cruiserweight champion confirmed this week that his plan remains unchanged. He wants all four recognised belts. He holds one. Three are still out there. Signing with Zuffa, in his view, does not cancel that chase.

That stance stands out because Dana White has previously made clear that Zuffa Boxing was not built to operate inside boxing’s existing sanctioning structure. White has spoken openly about recognising only Zuffa titles and The Ring belt. For most fighters, that would suggest a clean break from the WBC, WBA, and WBO system.

Opetaia’s case appears different.

In an interview with Boxing King Media, he said becoming undisputed has always been his target and remains so, even with Zuffa now backing his career.

“I’ve never wanted to give up on my dream of becoming undisputed,” Opetaia said. “This is what us boxers strive for for a long, long time.”

He went further, suggesting that Zuffa Boxing itself could eventually sit alongside the established belts rather than replace them. That idea would have sounded far-fetched a year ago. Coming from a reigning world champion in a division with real unification options, it carries more weight.

“There’s a new chapter in boxing,” Opetaia said. “This Zuffa Boxing, I don’t think it’s going anywhere anytime soon. I feel like it’s going to become one of those belts that you need to become undisputed.”

Whether that happens is not up to Opetaia alone. Zuffa Boxing is still early in its run. How it handles fighters pursuing outside titles will be one of the clearest signals of its long-term direction. For now, Opetaia says there is no conflict.

From a sporting standpoint, his timing matters. Cruiserweight is not frozen. Opetaia is widely viewed as one of the division’s strongest fighters, and his next bout could be a unification fight with WBC champion Noel Mikalian. That is the kind of fight that has always defined the traditional undisputed chase.

If Zuffa allows and supports that type of fight, it would signal flexibility that has not always been associated with White’s public comments. If it does not, Opetaia’s comments may end up tested sooner than later.

Opetaia also spoke about the appeal of being involved with Zuffa at this stage of its development. He framed it less as a marketing move and more as a professional opportunity.

“Having an undisputed sign with Zuffa, it’s good. It’s exciting to see new things,” he said. “I’m a part of that.”

There was also a practical tone to his comments. He spoke about opportunity being temporary, about the need to keep winning, and about understanding that nothing in boxing is guaranteed.

“I’m here for business. I’m here to win fights,” Opetaia said. “I’m trying not to lose my spot.”

He also referenced early conversations with White and his visit to the UFC Performance Institute, describing the scale of the operation and the way fighters are supported. Those comments sounded less like salesmanship and more like a fighter reacting to infrastructure he had not previously experienced.

For now, Opetaia occupies a rare middle ground. He is a reigning champion working inside boxing’s traditional title system while aligning himself with a league that has questioned that system’s value. Whether those two tracks stay compatible will say a lot about where Zuffa Boxing is headed.

Opetaia’s position is clear. He wants the belts. He believes Zuffa will not stand in the way. If that proves true, he may end up as a test case for how far this new structure is willing to bend.