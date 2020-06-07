Live Boxing In Mexico: Carlos Molina Stops Michi Munoz In Six

A rare fight card took place last night in Patzcuaro, Michoacan de Ocampo, Mexico as former IBF 154 pound champ Carlos Molina stopped countryman Michi Munoz after six rounds; Molina getting the corner retirement victory when Munoz’ corner pulled their man out after the sixth round.

It was one-sided stuff all the way and 37 year old Molina improved to 32-11-2(11). Munoz, two years the older man, falls to 27-11-1(18).

Molina, a pro since way back in 2003, actually promoted last night’s four-fight card with his “King Carlos Promotions” outfit. The card went out on Facebook pay-per-view, the fee just $5 (a most agreeable sum to pay during this, a time where there is virtually no live boxing taking place, fans starved for action). As for in the arena, no fans were in attendance and safety precautions were taken; the ring disinfected between bouts.

Molina, a real warrior who has been in with big names such as Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, Mike Alvarado, Erislandy Lara, Kermit Cintron, James Kirkland, Ishe Smith (who Molina defeated to take the IBF belt back in 2013) and Cornelius Bundrage, has now won his last three fights. Molina has never been stopped.

Molina won every round against Munoz yet his opponent was game. Munoz took some heavy shots to the head, right hands mostly, and he was visibly tired in the fifth round. Munoz actualy spat out his gumshield to earn himself a little respite and extra time. But Molina wanted the stoppage and he got it, battering his gutsy but outgunned foe in the sixth, this prompting Munoz’ team to end the fight.

The chief support bout saw two more Mexican rivals go at it, as Alejandro Davila stopped Nestor Fernando Garcia in the ninth round. A massive right hand bomb had Garcia out on his feet in the 9th, the referee diving in to stop the 154 pound fight. Davila is now 20-1-2(8). Garcia is now 23-21-1(17).

Overall, a fun couple of fights at a bargain price of just $5. Most welcome during these strange times.