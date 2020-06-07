Arum Says Lomachenko vs Lopez Could Take Place In Vegas “With 10,000 People Spread Out”

Teofimo Lopez wants it. Vasyl Lomachenko wants it. And after all the trash-talk Lopez has come out with with regards to how he will beat Lomachenko, the fans want to see this match-up go ahead. Loma and Lopez should have met in their 135 pound unification bout by now, the fight originally set for May 30. But the coronavirus forced the postponement of this fight, along with so many others.

Now, hopefully, the fight will go ahead before the end of the year – maybe in Las Vegas. Promoter Bob Arum spoke to Sky Sports and he said he is looking at maybe having the fight between his two fighters go ahead at the brand new NFL Raider’s Stadium on The Strip. The $1.8 billion stadium has a capacity of 65,000, yet Arum is looking at having just 10,000 fans in attendance for the fight – with these fans spread out to satisfy safety demands.

“A big fight, we’re hoping to do it in September with a limited audience,” Arum said of Lomachenko Vs. Lopez. “We’re talking to the new American football team, the Las Vegas Raiders, who have a beautiful new $1.8 billion stadium. They’re taking to us about doing this fight in their stadium in September for maybe 10,000 people spread out. Everybody is working to get these things done. We can’t talk definitely until we have satisfied all the regulatory bodies. The Nevada commission is way ahead of everybody in terms of moving forwards.”

Top Rank boxing will return this coming Tuesday (June 9), when Shakur Stevenson will face Felix Caraballo in Vegas, this fight to have no fans in attendance. The Lomachenko-Lopez fight is obviously a much bigger deal, and no way could this fight happen without paying fans. Let’s hope Arum can get what he wants and have the fight play out in that cavernous stadium.

Lomachenko is waiting to make Lopez pay for his bold words. Lopez is aiming to prove he is the best fighter in the world today.