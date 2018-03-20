Crolla vs Ramirez added to Joshua – Parker undercard

Anthony Crolla’s road to becoming a two-time World Lightweight champion will resume on March 31 when he faces Edson Ramirez at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, live on Sky Sports Box Office.





Crolla is back in action following his win over three-weight king Ricky Burns in Manchester in October and now the 31 year old faces Mexican Ramirez, unbeaten in 18 fights, as he takes the first steps on a path he hopes leads to a shot at a belt at 135lbs.

“Eddie and I met recently and we outlined a plan to get back to World titles and Cardiff is the first fight in that plan,” said Crolla. “I need to get out there and get another win and then we can look for a big fight in the summer. It’s a great platform, there’s no bigger event to be on and I’m really excited to go to Cardiff. I’m always mixing at the top level so I want a test and Ramirez will be well up for it.

“We’ve had rough talks about a lot of fights. Luke Campbell and I both want to fight for World titles and I don’t think either of us would have a problem in fighting the other, but the ultimate goal for us both is to win a World title. We’re one and two in Britain so it makes sense so we’ll see what happens down the line.

“I’m not targeting anyone in particular, I just want a World title shot – I’ll take on any of the champions and go anywhere to do it.

“Ricky is a great fighter, he’s achieved so much in the sport so it was a big win for me to prove that I’ve still got a lot left to give. I knew if I’d lost to Ricky it would have been a long way back so winning was huge for me and it’s given me a boost ahead of a really important year.”





Crolla’s clash with Ramirez is part of a huge night of action in Cardiff as Anthony Joshua MBE and Joseph Parker meet in a World Heavyweight unification blockbuster.

Carlos Molina vs. Josh Kelly on 3/31 on Joshua-Parker undercard

Saturday March 31, King Carlos Molina (28-8-2, 8KO) will battle Josh Kelly (5-0, 4 KO ) in Cardiff on the undercard of Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker. The clash is a scheduled ten round event for the vacant WBA International Welterweight title.

Molina readily admitted prior to the fight he had no idea who Kelly was. “I had to go to Youtube and watch his fights,” he said. “I’m not one to turn down fights, and knew quickly I wanted the fight AND- the opportunity that comes with it,” Molina said. “I watched his five pro fights, and he has some impressive looking skills, but nothing I haven’t dealt with before.”

Going in to the fight with Kelly, Molina warms to the fact he’s considered somewhat of an underdog. “I think anyone I’ve ever fought has underestimated me,” he said. “Eddie Hearn picked me to fight his top prospect after only five fights. I think that is a understatement of the knowledge and sheer ruggedness I bring to the ring.”

While Kelly’s style as a pro is still developing, Molina carries with him the style gained by a veteran in the ring. “My style isn’t what most people think it is,” he explained.





“I’m tricky and I box, I have defense that my first trainer Lou Askanette instilled in me from day one that has been a huge part of my success in boxing, and it’s a tool I use in every fight. People usually appreciate my fighting style more after they see me fight a second or third time. It sounds strange, but it’s hard to see what I’m doing in there with all the subtle things that I make happen.”

Molina is excited about facing Kelly and fully intends to make the best of the bout. “I think my skills aren’t as flashy as Josh Kelly , but just as effective. I have beat the boxer, the puncher, the prospect , the champion, and I have retired fighters and ended careers,” he stated. “I’m still that beast and Josh Kelly isn’t any different . I’m going to his hometown like Highlander and take all his power after I beat him . There can only be one.”

King Carlos Molina and Josh Kelly collide at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff for the WBA International Welterweight title live on Sky Sports Box Office.