Lennox Lewis On Wilder’s Chances Against Fury: There’s A Lurking Danger There

If there has been an oft-repeated word used to describe Deontay Wilder and his chances of getting revenge over Tyson Fury in their third (and final?) fight, it’s ‘Danger..’ Or ‘Dangerous.’

These two words have been used to describe Wilder, with the once-beaten monster-puncher one of the most lethal bangers of recent times. Lennox Lewis is the latest expert to be picking Fury to get the win, but not without adding how ‘dangerous’ Wilder could be.

Speaking with BT Sport, the former undisputed heavyweight king who defeated every man he ever faced said he feels Fury “will have the edge” over Wilder tonight, but he insists Wilder will have the danger factor.

“There’s always a danger. The revenge fight is a serious fight because I haven’t heard ‘Bomb Squad!’ these whole couple of days so, to me, Deontay is very serious, very focused and calm and collected, and that’s dangerous to me,” Lewis said.

“So there’s a danger he can come in with that big right hand, and he’s well-focused. He’s had 20 months to train and retrain. If you look at him right now, he’s ripped. There’s not an ounce of fat on him; he’s not saying too much, so there’s a lurking danger there.”

Wilder, as obsessed as he has been and as he remains as far as getting revenge over Fury (who, Wilder recently said, he will believe ‘until I go to my grave that he cheated’), will indeed be as motivated as can be when entering the ring tonight.

It’s what happens the first time, or the first few times, Wilder is belted by Fury’s big punches when we will see how long Wilder can stay motivated and focused for.

Tonight’s fight may well tell the story as far as who wins very early on. It could be explosive, and there could be, to borrow a line from Dillian Whyte, maximum violence.

Will Wilder prove to be as dangerous as so many people really do suspect he might be? Or will Fury prove once again that he simply has Wilder’s number?

It’s a fascinating fight, and, really, either man is capable of knocking out the other. Does anyone out there really think this fight will go the distance?

Look instead for the action to be over after eight rounds at the most. Fury has to be the pick to win, based on how thoroughly he dominated the second fight of 20 months ago. But a Wilder win would not be a shocker.