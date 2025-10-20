Kingsley Ibeh Calls Out Anthony Joshua: “I’d Definitely Stop Him—No Questions About That”

Guido Vianello, Martin Bakole, Jake Paul, and now Kingsley Ibeh. These are just some of the fighters who have recently called out Anthony Joshua. Joshua, who may return to the ring before the end of the year according to Eddie Hearn, but who is more likely to come back in February, still aims to become a three-time heavyweight champion. While Hearn has not in any way given up on seeing a massive Joshua-Tyson Fury showdown.

But Nigerian’s Ibeh, upon hearing how Joshua, who has Nigerian roots, is interested in fighting in Nigeria, has now called Joshua out, with the Arizona-based fighter stating that he would “definitely” stop Joshua should the fight come off.

Ibeh Wants Joshua in Nigeria—or Anywhere

Ibeh, who is coming off a decent, not too special stoppage win over a faded Gerald Washington, spoke with Sky Sports, and the 16-2-1(14) contender said he would fight AJ anywhere, with Nigeria being his preference.

“We need the right platform and the right opponent to make a statement with and there’d be no better one than AJ,” Ibeh said. “That [boxing AJ in Nigeria] would be a dream come true. That would be amazing. It doesn’t matter where it is, I’m ready. Anywhere. It doesn’t matter if it’s in the UK. I would love to dance with him at the O2 Arena. I would definitely stop him, no questions about that, it’s going to come down to how soon or how quickly it goes.”

Can Ibeh Really Trouble Joshua?

Ibeh, who is a cousin of Ike Ibeabuchi (currently embarking on a comeback at age 52, with more fights apparently set for this year), can punch and he can be fun to watch. However, the 31 year old would be taking a big step up in class if he did fight AJ. Also, the around 280-pound giant has been stopped by Jared Anderson, and against proven puncher Joshua he would perhaps be in trouble.

But everyone wants the big payday a fight with Joshua would bring, and now, former two-time champ AJ has an additional name on the list from which he can choose when it comes to who his comeback foe might be.