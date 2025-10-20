Oleksandr Usyk’s adviser, Serhii Lapin, revealed that his fighter will fight in the first half of 2026.

Usyk’s Back Finally Heals

The undisputed heavyweight champion Usyk ( 24-0, 15 KOs) is feeling better after going through rehab for a back injury following is fifith round knockout win over Daniel Dubois in their rematch on July 19, 2025.

When Usyk does return to the ring in 2026, he’ll defend his four belts against the winner of this Saturday’s fight between WBO mandatory Joseph Parker and WBA interim champion Fabio Wardley. Those two are headliining on DAZN PPV on October 25 at the O2 Arena in London.

Parker has been waiting for his mandated title shot after the WBO ordered Usyk to defend against him next on July 24, 2025, following his win over Dubois. Usyk’s back injury has prevented him from fulfilling the defense. So, Parker chose to stay busy, fighting Wardley on PPV.

The Parker–Wardley Connection

“He’s looking at the first half of 2026 against the winner of this Saturday’s fight between Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley. That’s going to be the WBO mandatory,” said boxing insider Mike Coppinger to InsideRingShow.

“It was ordered in July for Parker to fight Usyk, but Usyk had a back injury. He’s feeling good now, [Usyk’s adviser Serhii] Lapin said. He just completed rehab, he’s in excellent shape and ready to go,” said Coppinger about Oleksandr.

That makes Saturday’s Parker vs. Wardley a more compelling fight, knowing that the winner will be competing for the IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO heavyweight titles held by Usyk in the first half of next year.

Eddy Pronishev’s Verdict: Time Isn’t on Uayk’s Side

However, it’s still too early to accurately predict whether Usyk will be healthy enough to return to the front lines by 2026. He is about to turn 39 on January 17. If his back doesn’t give him issues, you can’t rule out something else creating a problem.

Eddy Pronishev has been covering the sport since 2012, known for his deep technical breakdowns, sharp industry insight, and no-nonsense analysis of boxing’s biggest fights and promoters.