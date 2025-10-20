Derek Chisora Says “Put Your House” on Fabio Wardley to Knock Out Joseph Parker

This weekend’s biggest fight, the heavyweight final eliminator between Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley, promises to be explosive, no matter who wins. Everyone of course has an opinion on who does win the fight, on who will walk away as the next mandatory challenger for unified heavyweight king Oleksandr Usyk. And most people, fans, experts, fellow fighters, see Saturday’s fight ending via a KO.

One man who is convinced Wardley will get the KO win, is Derek Chisora, a warrior who has twice shared a ring with Parker: with “War” losing two close and competitive decisions, the first fight being especially close. Chisora, speaking with Queensberry, said a fan should go as far as to “put your house” on a Wardley KO win.

Chisora Doubles Down on Wardley’s Power

Parker, as we know, has been stopped just once, this by Joe Joyce, who wore the New Zealander down and stopped him late. But Chisora says Wardley, who is unbeaten and can certainly punch with authority, has “something to prove” and will do it by taking out Parker.

“My prediction for Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley, I feel like Wardley wins this fight with a knockout. I don’t know why I’m thinking it but you know when you know, it’s like when you play the Lottery and you get your numbers right. I believe Fabio has got his numbers right now ’cause after his last performance (against Justis Huni) he’s got something to prove. I’ve known Fabio for a while, Fabio is a little beast. Joseph is a beast as well, but Fabio Wardley will win this fight by knockout. Trust me on this. Put your house on this deal. It’s going to be electric.”

Can Wardley Really Stop Parker?

It would be quite the statement from Wardley, 19-0-1(18) if he did manage to KO Parker, 36-3(24). Plenty of people do feel as though Parker is too experienced, too clever and too polished for Wardley. But Wardley has shown a number of times that he can never be counted out in any fight, even if he is losing. Wardley has shown he has the equaliser, with his thudding power capable of turning a fight around in an instant.

Would it be a massive shock if Wardley did catch Parker and put him out? Maybe to some it would, but not to others. Certainly, Derek Chisora would not be shocked. Is Chisora right on this one, and would you ever bet your house on the outcome of any fight!