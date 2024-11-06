Keyshawn Davis Trashes Gervonta Davis: “He’s Soft”, Wants Fight in 2025

Keyshawn Davis roasted Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis today, reacting to being told that the WBA lightweight champion said that he’s ‘not worth mentioning.”

(Credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank)

That remark caused the unbeaten #3 WBC and #3 WBO ranked Keyshawn (11-0, 7 KOs) to trash Tank Davis, calling him “soft”, and pointing out that his last opponent Frank Martin and current one, Lamont Roach, don’t sell 10,000 tickets like he’s doing for his fight this Friday night against Gustavo Lemos at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

Keyshawn says he plans on defeating Lemos (29-1, 19 KOs) on Friday and then beating WBO lightweight champion Denys Berinchyk next. The 25-year-old Keyshawn believes that once he has the WBO belt in his possession, Tank and the other champions at 135 will want to fight him.

“He said I’m not worth mentioning, but can Frank Martin sell 10,000 tickets?” said Keyshawn Davis to Fighthype, reacting to being told that Gervonta Davis said on social media that he’s not worth mentioning. “Can Lamont Roach sell 10,000 tickets?

“A lot of these people have something to say, but let’s flight. I’m a B-word, though. Let’s fight. Was he [Tank Davis] selling 10,000 tickets when he was 11-0? But I’m not worth mentioning. What are you talking about, bro? Make it make sense.

“Let’s fight, bro. It’s getting there. Let’s fight in 2025, bro. Let’s do it. We’ll see what Tank wants to do. He’s light-skinned, so he’s a little soft. He’s over there with Devin Haney. I don’t know what he wants to do right now. I can’t explain it. He’s saying everything but ‘Let’s fight.’

“He’s one of the ones that are saying everything but ‘Let’s fight.’ That’s what I’m hoping, too. Once I become a world champion, I can get other champions in the ring. I can get them in the ring because there will be nothing else for them to say that I cannot do.

“I’m selling. I sell, bro. Not only that. I’m about to become a world champion. After that, what else can you say?” said Keyshawn.