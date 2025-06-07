Bob Arum “Very Disappointed” With Keyshawn Davis: “I Don’t Understand it Anymore”

The big news story going around right now is, unfortunately, a bad news story. Or a disappointing story. It is of course the news of how hugely talented lightweight (or former lightweight) Keyshawn Davis blew making weight for his scheduled WBO title defence against Edward Dos Santos, this by over 4 pounds (with Keyshawn being stripped of the belt he won back in May and will now never defend).

Now an ex-champion courtesy of him being stripped by the WBO – the folks at the organisation really having no other option – Davis, just 13-0(9) has been hearing plenty of criticism. Promoter Bob Arum is more disappointed than angry, the Top Rank boss feeling so let down by Davis, a promising fighter he had so much faith in.

Arum slams no-show weigh-in: “What was he thinking?”

“I don’t know what this guy (Davis) was thinking,” Arum said to Dan Rafael. “I don’t know what all the trainers he has were doing. I don’t understand it anymore. It’s very disappointing, especially in the kid’s hometown.”

Davis was to have defended his belt against De Los Santos in Norfolk, Virginia, and all of Keyshawn’s fans will no doubt be feeling as disappointed as Arum is feeling right now. A move up to the 140 pound division is a given, but surely Davis and his team must have known some time ago that the making of 135 was no longer a doable thing. Now, Davis and his team have wasted their own time, they’ve wasted De Los Santos’s time, they’ve wasted Arum’s time, and they have wasted the fans’ time.

Dos Santos still pockets full purse

However, as per a news bit from Keith Idec who posted on X, there is a little bit of good news for De Los Santos in that he will still receive his full fight purse, this despite the fight being pulled.

What Dos Santos does next will prove interesting, while it’s obvious Davis will be fighting at 140, and beyond, when he does manage to land his next fight or fights. Can Davis get back in good favour with Arum, though?

Nobody ever said making weight is an easy thing for a fighter, especially a man who is big for his weight class the way Davis is. But again, Davis and his team must have known some time ago that he was not on track to make 135, and the fight should have been postponed when they knew this.