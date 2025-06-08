Keyshawn Davis Goes Full Thug Mode in Hallway Attack: Misses Weight, Misses Fight, But Still Finds Time to Jump a Guy!

Keyshawn Davis wanted smoke — just not the professional kind inside a boxing ring. After tanking the actual fight by showing up 4 pounds heavy and getting himself pulled from the card, he decided to salvage the weekend by acting like a wannabe gangbanger backstage.

And not just backstage — in front of ESPN cameras. Classy stuff from a guy who was being groomed as boxing’s next big thing. Now he’s being escorted out of venues by police like it’s his new walkout routine.

Nahir Albright, who had just won a real fight against Keyshawn’s brother Kelvin, was talking to ESPN’s Mark Kriegel when Keyshawn and his little brother Keon rolled up, trying to act tough. According to Albright, they chest-bumped him, grabbed him, and tried to start a brawl.

“They started walking up to me all tough, putting his head against mine,” Albright said. “Then he grabbed me. I was about to swing but my team and everybody grabbed Keyshawn.”

Yep, Keyshawn Davis — Olympic silver medalist, Top Rank’s golden boy — out here jumping dudes in hallways like it’s Grand Theft Auto: Boxing Edition.

Keyshawn Davis Might Want to Swap His Gloves for a Hoodie and a Street Corner

Timothy Bradley didn’t pull punches either: “His stock just plummeted, to the floor,” Bradley said during the ESPN broadcast. “I was a Davis brothers fan. I was.” You could practically hear the funeral music playing in the background.

Dan Rafael confirmed that police got involved. Davis was removed from the building. Probably the first time in boxing history someone got a DQ for a fight they didn’t even have.

Keyshawn wanted to prove he was still the man. Instead, he proved he’s just another cautionary tale. A guy trying to act hard while his career slips through his hands. A “thug” who couldn’t even thug correctly — with cameras in his face, cops on-site, and six-year-olds watching from 10 feet away.

What do you even call this behavior? It’s not even street cred. Keyshawn Davis isn’t a gangster — he’s a fighter who missed weight by 4 pounds, got kicked out by security, and decided to settle things in a hallway like he forgot what sport he’s in. It was pathetic. There were kids watching. Davis could’ve used the moment to apologize for missing weight. Instead, he delivered a bad impression of a guy who thinks he’s Tupac in 1996.

Albright kept it together better than anyone could’ve expected, saying: “You have to run it back to me inside the ring and not outside of the ring.” Translation: stop acting like you’re in a mixtape skit and put your gloves back on.

Tell us again, Keyshawn: was that worth it?