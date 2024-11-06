Gustavo Lemos’ Nose Will be Knocked “Sideways” – Keyshawn Davis

Keyshawn Davis says Gustavo Lemos’ nose could be knocked askew and his blood “everywhere” on the canvas at the end of their fight this Friday night on ESPN+ at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

(Credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank)

Today’s final press conference was virtually empty of media, making it clear there’s not a lot of interest in this fight. According to Keyshawn, over 9000+ fans will be in attendance to watch him fight #6 WBC Lemos.

Keyshawn needs a strong showing in this fight because he wants to challenge for a world title in 2025, and he can’t do that if he keeps struggling, as he’s been doing lately.

#3 WBC and #3 WBO lightweight contenders Davis (11-0, 7 KOs) and Lemos (29-1, 19 KOs) meet in a 10-round match in a Top Rank-promoted card in the main event.

“It’s not going to be a beautiful fight. It’s going to be blood everywhere. His nose might be a little lopsided, but I respect Gustavo. You’re an amazing fighter. I appreciate you taking the fight in my hometown, but I’m going to [mess] you up,” said Keyshawn during the final press conference.

Lemos should still be unbeaten because his only loss as a pro was a controversial 12-round unanimous decision to Richardson Hitchins last April in Las Vegas. He should have easily won that fight, but the judges went with the American fighter. To avoid a second controversial loss, Lemos may need a knockout of Keyshawn because he’s fighting a guy in his hometown, and he’s seen as Top Rank’s next star.

Top Rank is putting a lot of promotional muscle behind making a star out of Keyshawn, and it would be a disaster if he loses to Lemos, 28, on Friday. Keyshawn has already had two shaky performances in the last year against Miguel Madueno and Nahir Albright, which signal that Top Rank may have made a mistake signing him.