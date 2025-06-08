Keyshawn Davis’s Coach Claims Victim Status in Albright Scuffle

Keyshawn Davis’ coach denies that he jumped Nahir Albright last Saturday night in his dressing room after he’d beaten his older brother, Kelvin Davis, at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

Coach Denies Keyshawn Jumped Albright

Davis’ coach claims that no one jumped Albright. He claims it was Albright’s brother who “swung on” one of Keyshawn’s team members. It sounds like Keyshawn’s coach is making him out to be the victim.

Origin of Albright’s Forehead Bump?

What the coach doesn’t say is what Keyshawn and Keon were doing in Albright’s dressing room in the first place after the fight. What was their intention in going there, and why did he have a big lump on his forehead that wasn’t there when he was posing for pictures immediately after the fight inside the ring?

Albright says he was head-butted and attacked by Keyshawn, who was angry after he’d beaten his older brother, Kelvin Davis, by a 10-round majority decision in the co-feature bout in his hometown.

“There’s a whole lot of people that reached out, ‘How could they do this?’ First of all, nobody was even backstage. Nobody that is making these comments, ‘Why would they do something like this?'” said Keyshawn Davis’ coach to Fighthype, reacting to the backlash against Keyshawn over the scuffle that occurred in Nahir Albright’s dressing room last Saturday night in Norfolk.

Keyshawn’s Post-Fight Dressing Room Presence

Davis’ coach is pointing out that since nobody was there to witness the altercation, it means it never happened. That would sound alright, but why were Keyshawn and Keon in Albright’s dressing room? Why would they be there? And where did that bump come from on Nahir’s forehead? Was it magically put there?

“None of y’all saw any damn thing,” said Keyshawn’s coach. “But what they showed you was the interview. Nobody even asked. They were saying that the man [Albright] got jumped last night. He said, ‘Wait a minute. Keyshawn got in my face, and we were face-to-face. We was like heads bumping into each other. Then the people grabbed him.’ How the hell does that equate to getting jumped?”

Albright explained it himself. Kelvin’s dressing room was next to his. So, when Keyshawn and Keon heard him and his team members celebrating, they came to his room and confronted him. That’s when things got physical.

Coach: They Want Keyshawn to Fail

“This is when you know that they are waiting for the failure. This is where you know the people want your a** to fail. All you hear is ‘Keyshawn jumped him.’ The commotion that y’all saw was the aftermath of once Albright’s brother punched one of. That’s when you saw the commotion.

“That’s when you saw everybody jumping in. That’s when you saw everybody getting riled up after his brother swung on one of our team,” said the coach.