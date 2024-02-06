Keyshawn Davis Eyes “Super Bowl” Performance, Focused on Pedraza Clash

Lightweight Keyshawn Davis (9-0, 6 KOs) says he has a Super Bowl mentality heading into his ten-round fight against Jose Pedraza (29-5-1, 14 KOs) this Thursday night on February 8th in Las Vegas.

(Courtesy: Mikey Williams/Top Rank)

The 2020 Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn feels that the boxing public is going to see the best out of him in this fight, and he wants to impress going up against the former two-division world champion Pedraza on the Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz card at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

Thursday’s event will be shown on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. ET.

Sizing Up the Challenge

“He’s ready. He’s definitely coming to fight. I expected him to be a little bit taller, but he looked pretty fragile. But other than that, he’s coming to fight. It’s going to be a hell of a fight,” said Keyshawn Davis to Fighthype, talking about Jose Pedraza, who he faces this Thursday night in Las Vegas.

Keyshawn can’t afford to underestimate the ‘Sniper’ Pedraza because this is a fight where he’s to impress to show fans that his last fight against Nahir Albright was just a blip and not indicative of his talent.

“It’s the beginning of the best out of me. This is one of the first fights,” said Keyshawn. “Even in the Olympics, this is one of the first fights I haven’t been doing that I got suspended for.

“I just think you can see it in me. My energy is different. I’m super excited and motivated for this fight. I can’t wait to put on a crazy performance this Thursday.

Super Bowl Mentality

“I usually don’t speak on things behind closed doors, but since he spoke on it, I had to elaborate on it,” said Keyshawn about him and Teofimo Lopez. “It was nothing disrespectful. I just had to elaborate on what he brought up.

“When I beat Pedraza’s [expletive] from round one to round ten, it’s going to be like a Super Bowl for me. So, whatever happens, it’s going to be a hell of a fight.

“I just go up and be myself and whatever the fans love, it’s even better,” said Keyshawn when asked if he stole the show from Teofimo Lopez up on the stage during today’s final press conference.