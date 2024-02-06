Crawford vs. Teofimo: Arum Open to Fight, But Ball in Terence’s Court

Top Rank promoter Bob Arum says he’s open to putting a fight together between Teofimo Lopez and Terence Crawford next, provided Teo wins this Thursday night when he defends his WBO light welterweight title against Jamaine Ortiz at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

Arum says that it’s up to Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) if he wants the fight with Teofimo (19-1, 13 KOs) because he no longer promotes Teo, and it would be up to him if he wants to face Teo.

The way Crawford and his trainer Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre, the only guy they are interested in facing is superstar Canelo Alvarez at 168 for his undisputed super middleweight championship.

They would have to be willing to take a smaller fight against Teofimo for the match to happen.

Open to Making the Fight

“I promote Teofimo. Teofimo says he wants that fight, and half of that fight, I can say, is going to happen or should happen,” said Bob Arum to Fighthype when asked about the possibility of setting up a fight between Teofimo Lopez and Terence Crawford.

It’s a good sign that promoter Arum is willing to make this fight happen between Crawford and Teofimo because some promoters wouldn’t want to make the match if they thought their fighter had no chance of winning.

In Teofimo’s case, he needs this match-up because he can’t count on making a lot of money fighting Devin Haney, Rolly Romero or Isaac Cruz.

“I don’t promote Terence Crawford any longer. It’s up to Terence Crawford to see if he wants that fight, and if he does, I’m sure we’ll be able to put it together.

Crawford’s Decision Crucial

“I certainly can’t talk at this particular point for Terence Crawford. It’s up to them. So, I can’t say if the fight is realistic or not realistic. From the standpoint of Teofimo, if he’s successful against Jamaine Ortiz [on Thursday night], yeah, sure the fight can happen,” said Arum.