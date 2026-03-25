“I am thrilled to add Jared to our heavyweight ranks,” Warren said. “Queensberry is the Home of the Heavyweights and the perfect platform for him to stay active and feature in the biggest fights.”

Warren also confirmed that Anderson’s next appearance will take place on British soil, marking his first fight outside the United States as a professional.

Anderson (18-1, 15 KOs) turned pro in 2019 and built an early run of stoppage wins, including first-round finishes in four of his first five fights. He went on to collect regional belts with wins over Oleksandr Teslenko and Jerry Forrest, and later defeated former world champion Charles Martin by decision.

He suffered his first professional loss to Martin Bakole on August 3, 2024, before returning with a decision win over Marios Kollias in early 2025.

The main question for Anderson remains his chin. The Ohio native throws fast combinations and shows sharp hand speed, with his offensive form standing out when he is allowed to set his feet. His defense and ability to take a clean shot continue to be the concern.

He was hurt more than once by Charles Martin in their 2023 fight, struggled under pressure against cruiserweight Ryad Merhy, and was stopped by Martin Bakole in his first clear step-up. Those moments have followed him into this next stage.

Queensberry and Top Rank have worked together on several events in recent years, and Warren said the addition of Anderson strengthens the heavyweight roster across both sides of the Atlantic.

Further details on Anderson’s next fight are expected to be announced soon.