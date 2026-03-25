Walker made his position clear while discussing the switch in direction. “My dream is to fight for a World Title,” he said. “That dream was so close to being a reality for this fight, but the next best thing was a homecoming in Wolverhampton.” He added that the matchup with Eggington was agreed upon despite the weight difference. “I’m a 147lbs fighter, Sam is a 154 fighter, but we’ve made it happen for the fans.”

Eggington enters as the more experienced opponent, having held British, Commonwealth, and European titles. He rejected any suggestion that he is being brought in as a step toward a title opportunity for Walker. “Different fighters, different venues. Same result incoming. Conah Walker, you are next,” he said.

The fight follows Walker’s stoppage win over Pat McCormack in December, a result that moved him closer to contention before the IBF situation changed. This outing keeps him active while the title picture develops elsewhere.

The card also includes Bilal Fawaz defending his British and Commonwealth super welterweight titles against Ryan Kelly, while Kieron Conway meets Mark Jeffers at super middleweight. Tiah Mai Ayton and Junaid Bostan are also scheduled to appear.

The event takes place on May 2 in Wolverhampton and will be shown live on DAZN.