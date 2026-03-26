Jarrell Miller promises pressure against Lenier Pero April 25

Miller (27-1-2, 22 KOs) made his approach clear when speaking to DAZN, leaning fully into a pressure-based fight. “The toupee thing was something that was definitely not planned but we ran with it and it worked in our favor,” Miller said. “Kingsley was not a walkover, he gave me a run for my money, but I take an ugly win over a good loss any day.”

He then addressed Pero directly. “Pero called me out before which I was shocked by, but come April 25 I’ll be whooping his ass real good.”

Miller kept the same tone when outlining how he expects the fight to play out. “Any fighter that gets in the ring over 200 pounds has a puncher’s chance, and I’ve never slept on any of my opponents or taken anyone lightly.”

He pointed to his preparation since January. “It was a shorter camp for the New York fight but I’ve been in the gym since that fight and I look a lot leaner now.”

The message stayed consistent when he described the style he plans to bring. “I need someone to get my juices running”

Miller closed with the clearest version of his plan. “It’s not going to be any of that pretty moving around, I’m going back to the old school and I’m going to run him over Big Baby style. I’m throwing 70-80 punches a round, he’s going to try to move around and box.”

Technically, that means pressure and volume. Miller works behind a busy jab, closes distance, and lets combinations go once he gets inside, forcing opponents to react rather than set their feet.

Pero (13-0, 8 KOs) will try to keep range, box off the back foot, and slow the pace with straight shots. If he cannot hold position, the fight will be fought at Miller’s pace.

Pero holds a high ranking, and Miller needs a win like this to move back toward a mandatory position.