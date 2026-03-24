“I think it’s going to be a pretty good battle,” heavyweight Torrez said to Fight Hub TV. “It’s going to test everybody to see if one guy still has it. It’s either going to be a changing of the crown or a reclaiming of it.”

Torrez described both fighters as durable and willing, but pointed to Fundora as the one who has to set the pace and keep the action uncomfortable for Thurman.

“Both of those guys are dogs. Both of those guys are true fighters, and I’m looking to see the survivor of the war,” he said. “He has to take it to him. You’ve got to take it to the guy.”

The bout, set for March 28 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, places Fundora (22-1, 14 KOs) in with a former unified champion who has not fought since 2019. Thurman (30-1, 22 KOs) returns at 38 after a long stretch of inactivity tied to injuries, which has left open questions about how much he can still deliver over a full fight.

Fundora brings a difficult style with his height, reach, and southpaw stance, but his approach has often come with trade-offs when he stays in close and exchanges. Thurman’s experience and timing could still play a part if he can handle the pace early and avoid being dragged into extended exchanges.

Torrez’s view stays simple. If Fundora applies steady pressure, the fight will reveal whether Thurman can still operate at this level or if the division is moving past him. Given Thurman’s inactivity, advanced age, and lack of fights against top-level opposition in the last seven years since 2019, it’s unlikely he’ll be victorious on Saturday.

The only two fights Thurman has had in the last seven years have been against Brock Jarvis and Mario Barrios. Those guys are nowhere near the level of Sebastian Fundora talent-wise. The experience Thurman had in the past was so long ago that it’s not useful. In his prime, Thurman barely beat Danny Garcia and Shawn Porter. Losing to 40-year-old Manny Pacquiao in 2019 put things in perspective.