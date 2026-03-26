Albert Bell agrees to face Andy Cruz in IBF lightweight eliminator

Andy Cruz (6-1, 3 KOs) was pushed quickly toward a title opportunity following his amateur success, which included a gold medal at the 2020 Olympics and a World Championships victory in 2021. He challenged Muratalla for the IBF title in January but lost a majority decision in Las Vegas in his first attempt at a world title.

Albert Bell (28-0, 9 KOs) had been highly ranked at super featherweight before moving up to lightweight last year. The 33-year-old from Toledo secured the IBF international title with a decision win over Keith Hunter, positioning himself for a title eliminator.

The fight is expected to take place on a Matchroom card in either June or July, though a date and venue have not yet been finalized. The winner would become the mandatory challenger for Muratalla, who is permitted to make a voluntary defense before facing his next obligation.

Bell’s size and unbeaten record present a difficult style matchup, while Cruz enters the eliminator coming off a loss in his first title attempt. The matchup places both fighters in a position where a defeat would slow their push toward a second shot at the title.