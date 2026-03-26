Oleksandr Usyk could face Agit Kabayel instead of Tyson Fury

Usyk outlined a three-fight plan to Inside The Ring, starting with Rico Verhoeven on May 23 in Egypt. “Three fights [remaining],” he said. “Rico, this is first. Second is who wins [between Fabio] Wardley and [Daniel] Dubois and [the] third fight is my friend, ‘Greedy Belly’ Tyson Fury.”

The plan shifted as Kabayel’s position strengthened. The WBC sanctioned Usyk’s defense against Verhoeven on the understanding that the interim title is addressed next, moving Kabayel into line for the next fight.

Usyk acknowledged that shift when speaking to the Daily Mail. “Maybe I’ll fight Kabayel,” he said. “Maybe we’ll change from Tyson Fury to maybe Kabayel.”

Kabayel holds the interim belt and has stayed active, working behind pressure, body shots, and steady workrate. He closes distance, keeps his feet under him, and makes opponents hold position longer than they want.

Usyk spoke plainly about Kabayel’s position. “This is the plan. This is my plan, but I don’t know the plan from god,” he said. “I understand Agit’s fans saying, ‘Usyk, you must fight’. I never must fight anyone. I must live my life and my team and my child.”

He left the door open without committing. “Maybe it’s possible. Maybe I’ll fight Agit. Now I don’t have an idea,” Usyk said. “He’s a great fighter, smart.”

Kabayel’s position allows the sanctioning body to order the next fight. Usyk may favor Fury, but holding the belt brings obligations.