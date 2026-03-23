One post circulating on X pointed to the main concern. Thurman has fought just once in the last four years. That alone makes him a difficult sell at full PPV price, regardless of name value. Activity still counts for buyers, and long layoffs make fans less willing to pay.

The undercard has added to that hesitation. The removal of the Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Frank Sanchez bout stripped away one of the few matchups that carried clear interest beyond the main event. In its place is a lineup built more on familiarity than fan demand.

Robert Guerrero’s return against Rigoberto Rivera has been mentioned frequently in the reaction. It is recognisable, but not the type of fight that changes a buying decision. The rest of the card sits in a similar range.

Fan comments have also pointed to signs of soft demand on the live side. Mentions of closed sections at the MGM Grand and discounted ringside seats have circulated, though full sales figures have not been confirmed.

The reaction has been consistent. Fans are fine with the fight, but the $75 price is where the complaints start.

That distinction is important here. A card like this may have landed differently on a subscription platform or as part of a standard broadcast schedule. At $75, every weakness becomes part of the decision. And right now, fans are noticing all of them.

It wouldn’t be like this if Thurman had beaten a couple of highly ranked contenders to earn a title shot. Instead, he defeated a lower-level fighter a year ago after being inactive for three years. Now, he’s getting a title shot.