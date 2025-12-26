Bruce Carrington will fight for a vacant world title when he meets Carlos Castro in his next outing.
Carrington, 28, is set to compete for the WBC featherweight title after remaining unbeaten through his most recent bout, a 10-round majority decision win over Sulaiman Segawa last September. The result kept him positioned among the leading contenders at 126 pounds and eligible for a vacant title opportunity.
Castro, 31, enters the fight following a 10-round split decision loss to Stephen Fulton in September 2024. He remains highly ranked by the WBC and has previously faced established names at featherweight and junior featherweight, including Brandon Figueroa and Luis Nery.
The bout will determine a new WBC titleholder at 126 pounds. Both fighters are seeking to establish themselves at the top level of the division following recent changes in the championship picture.
A victory for Carrington would place him in line for potential unification bouts against other current belt holders in the weight class, including Nick Ball, Rafael Espinoza, and Angelo Leo.
The bout is expected to take place on January 31 in New York.
Last Updated on 12/26/2025