Castro, 31, enters the fight following a 10-round split decision loss to Stephen Fulton in September 2024. He remains highly ranked by the WBC and has previously faced established names at featherweight and junior featherweight, including Brandon Figueroa and Luis Nery.

The bout will determine a new WBC titleholder at 126 pounds. Both fighters are seeking to establish themselves at the top level of the division following recent changes in the championship picture.

A victory for Carrington would place him in line for potential unification bouts against other current belt holders in the weight class, including Nick Ball, Rafael Espinoza, and Angelo Leo.

The bout is expected to take place on January 31 in New York.