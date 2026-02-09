Tszyu’s Own Slide

Tszyu arrives with his own uncertainty. Since losing his undefeated record to Sebastian Fundora in March 2024 and later falling short against Bakhram Murtazaliev, his standing has shifted from inevitability to a question mark. An Australian tune up is planned before Spence, and the bout itself is expected to land at a negotiated weight between 147 and 154, which only complicates things further.

On paper, the style contrast still works. Spence’s southpaw pressure and body work were once reliable tools for wearing opponents down over rounds. The question now is whether his legs and balance still allow him to apply that pressure safely. Tszyu’s danger is simpler and sharper. His right hand remains a fight altering weapon, especially against an opponent returning from long layoffs and physical setbacks.

What makes the matchup uneasy rather than exciting is that it functions as a mutual gamble disguised as a comeback. Fans might see a sharp performance as a revival for either man. A poor one will be harder to explain away. With the fight set so far removed from their best work, this becomes less a test of styles than a test of survivability. For now, the announcement answers only one thing. Both careers are still active, even if neither one looks settled.