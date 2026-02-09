Errol Spence Jr. is officially back, with a summer 2026 fight against Tim Tszyu announced as his return bout. It will be Spence’s first appearance since his July 2023 loss to Terence Crawford and nearly three full years since he last stepped into a ring. The announcement is big. The certainty around it is not.
By the time Spence faces Tszyu, he will be 36 and coming off one of the longest inactive stretches of his career. His last two fights, against Crawford and Yordenis Ugas, raised uncomfortable questions that were never answered. He looked slower, less authoritative, and easier to push backward than in his prime. For some observers, the effects of his 2019 car crash remain the unspoken backdrop, even if no one wants to pin a career verdict on it.
Tszyu’s Own Slide
Tszyu arrives with his own uncertainty. Since losing his undefeated record to Sebastian Fundora in March 2024 and later falling short against Bakhram Murtazaliev, his standing has shifted from inevitability to a question mark. An Australian tune up is planned before Spence, and the bout itself is expected to land at a negotiated weight between 147 and 154, which only complicates things further.
On paper, the style contrast still works. Spence’s southpaw pressure and body work were once reliable tools for wearing opponents down over rounds. The question now is whether his legs and balance still allow him to apply that pressure safely. Tszyu’s danger is simpler and sharper. His right hand remains a fight altering weapon, especially against an opponent returning from long layoffs and physical setbacks.
What makes the matchup uneasy rather than exciting is that it functions as a mutual gamble disguised as a comeback. Fans might see a sharp performance as a revival for either man. A poor one will be harder to explain away. With the fight set so far removed from their best work, this becomes less a test of styles than a test of survivability. For now, the announcement answers only one thing. Both careers are still active, even if neither one looks settled.
Last Updated on 02/09/2026