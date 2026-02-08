Andrew Cain Kick Prompts Board Review After Ball–Figueroa Stoppage

Andrew Cain trying to kick a member of Brandon Figueroa's team after the fight was stopped. Embarrassing from someone who boxed earlier in the night. If the Board had a backbone there would be fines for behaviour like this. We don't want this in boxing. pic.twitter.com/dz2mhXRAMJ — Tokkerū (@ATokkers5) February 7, 2026

Moments after the referee waved it off, with Figueroa celebrating the WBA title change alongside his corner, Andrew Cain approached from behind and kicked one of Figueroa’s team members on the back of the leg. The contact appeared light and caused no visible injury, but it was clear, deliberate, and caught on camera. The British Boxing Board of Control is expected to review the footage.

Ball had just been dropped by a straight left, risen on nine, and been stopped by a sharp follow-up combination. While the former champion was still gathering himself, Team Figueroa celebrated. Objects were thrown toward the ring, and tempers flared near ringside.

Figueroa addressed the reaction immediately after order was restored.

“I’m sorry for the celebration, we didn’t mean anything, we were just excited. Sorry about that,” he said.

He then turned his attention back to Ball.

“Big shout out to Nick Ball, he is a great Liverpool champion and one of the best England have ever had. I have nothing but respect for him.”

Cain, who had won his own undercard bout earlier in the evening, became the focal point of post-fight discussion once replays circulated. Officials stepped in quickly, and the situation did not escalate further. Still, the moment altered the tone of an otherwise clean championship finish.

Post-stoppage altercation shifts focus to conduct after the bell as Board review looms

Ball’s loss marked the first defeat of his career and ended his run as Britain’s most active male champion. Figueroa’s victory secured a third divisional title and confirmed he was ahead on two of the three scorecards before the stoppage.

The British Boxing Board of Control now holds responsibility for determining whether Cain’s conduct violates standards expected of licensed personnel. The action occurred after the fight was officially over, away from competitive exchange, and involved a member of the opposing corner.

Post-fight behavior sits under the same governance as in-ring conduct, especially when it risks escalating crowd emotion or provoking retaliation.

The stoppage crowned a new champion. The aftermath introduced a regulatory process that unfolds away from the ring and outside the noise of fight night. How the Board responds will set the tone for expectations when emotions run high and belts change hands.