Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano Trilogy Is “On” After Taylor Edges Serrano In Bloody War – Boxing Results

A was always expected, but the real fight, the great fight of the night last night, was provided by the two female warriors going at it. And the return battle between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano did not disappoint. After ten, at times savage, bloody rounds, 140-pound ruler Taylor edged Serrano by scores of 95-94 across the board. 38-year-old Taylor of Ireland had to fight through some hellish moments, while 36-year-old Serrano of Puerto Rico had to fight through a gruesome cut above her right eye.

The blood covered southpaw Serrano’s face, and in the 6th round of the fight, the doctor looking at the injury, it seemed the bout would have to be stopped. Instead, these two modern greats put on a second modern-day classic as they raged to the final bell. Both ladies felt they had won in the end, while Serrano accused Taylor of fighting dirty and using illegal headbutts on purpose.

The first head clash came in round four, and Serrano was left with a nasty gash above her right eye, while Taylor was docked a point for a butt in round eight. Both warriors went for the KO, Serrano, but her vision was severely hampered. Both women slugged it out to the bell.

Taylor denied fighting dirty and she said the trilogy fight is “on.”

“Thank God I won that fight. Congratulations to Amanda. The trilogy is on,” a victorious Taylor said. “She’s a hard puncher and a tough warrior. I don’t care if the commentary team or the crowd disagrees with the result. The only thing that matters is the judges.”

Serrano was fuming about the butts, with the former multi-weight champ saying they were, in her opinion, deliberate.

“She kept headbutting me, and that’s something she has done before,” Serrano said. “I think 100 percent (the butts were on purpose). It’s not the first time. She did it to me, she did it to (Chantelle) Cameron. It is what it is. I’m a champion.”

Both ladies are champions, and that third fight will be one hot ticket. There were two great fights, both razor-thin on the cards at the end, and both had an element of controversy, especially in last night’s fight.

It seems that if Taylor and Serrano were to fight ten times we would never have a clear-cut outcome that everyone can agree with. Just who is the superior fighter out of these two? And when will that third fight happen?