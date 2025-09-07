Joshua Vs. Itauma: Who Wins?

Anthony Joshua Vs. Moses Itauma – Hearn Says If It’s For A World Title, AJ “Takes It In A Heartbeat

Here’s a possible heavyweight fight, this between two British stars, one at the end of his career, the other right on the threshold of big things, that could prove fascinating. Anthony Joshua Vs. Moses Itauma: who wins? Eddie Hearn, speaking with Sky Sports, said the fight could happen, and that former two-time heavyweight champ Joshua would “take it in a heartbeat” if the fight was for a world title.

Joshua – who has had his name linked with the likes of Tony Yoka, Jake Paul, Andre Ward, Tyson Fury and others as far as who he may fight when he returns to the ring, most likely next year – may not have too long left in the sport. While 20 year old Itauma, some 15 years younger than AJ, is for many people the future of the sport.

Would Joshua Risk It All Against a 20-Year-Old?

If the two did fight, would Joshua, 28-4(25) remind Itauma, 13-0(11) he has a long way to go yet in his quest to rule, or would Itauma knock off a British legend in style?

Hearn said that while he himself is against the fight, Joshua would feel differently, and would take the fight so long as it offered him a shot at becoming a three-time heavyweight champion.

“I don’t really look at the Moses fight and think that’s a fight for AJ,” Hearn said. “There’s many reasons for that. One, what do you gain out of it? Moses is a very good fighter. If you win you’ve beat up a 20 year old. If you lose you’ve lost to a 20 year old and your career’s over. It’s a dangerous fight, I rate Moses very highly. AJ, his decision would be completely different. He would probably be bang up for fighting Moses. He’d find that exciting and if there was a chance to fight Moses for the world heavyweight title, we’d take it in a heartbeat.”

The Fans Would Tune In – But Should It Happen?

For sure, the fans would tune in if Joshua and Itauma collided, this in a matchup that could be hyped as a ‘changing of the guard’ type showdown. But as Hearn suggested, this one doesn’t really make sense. Would Joshua really risk being beaten, knocked out, by a man who is barely out of his teen years? Would Itauma and his team feel ready for the fight?

Personally, with Joshua no longer being the fighter he once was; his punch resistance as questionable today as his confidence and self-belief as a ring warrior, I think Itauma would take AJ out quickly, as in, inside two or three rounds.

But will we actually see this fight happen? Logic says no. But in today’s world, you never know.