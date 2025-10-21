Ryan Garcia was roasted on social media for his post of him during hand and finger exercises in his living room. He’s staying busy, making money doing advertisements rather than fighting after his loss to Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero earlier this year on May 2nd.

One poster labeled Ryan the ‘new Chavez Jr’ for him training in his living room. At 27, it’s questionable whether Garcia (24-2, 20 KOs) is going to be the fighter that fans had thought he would be after his upset victory over Devin Haney on April 20, 2024.

Fans Losing Faith

Having that defeat later erased due to Ryan testing positive for a banned PED was bitter pill to swollow. The one-year ban, the shaming, and then the loss to of all people, Rolly. It’s created a lot of doubt about Garcia’s career. What has further hurt Ryan is him sitting on the sidelines, not fighting after that defeat, posting these silly living room posts on X.

Putting that work in pic.twitter.com/67KSpXUjsA — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) October 20, 2025

Too Rich to Return

If Garcia was serious with his career, he would have been back by now. What obviously plays apart in his inertia is his wealth. Ryan’s net worth is $50 million. That’s for a fighter that has never won a world title, not even an interim belt.

To have that kind of fortune at 27, it’s no wonder Garcia has shown no ambition to get back in the ring to continue fighting. Why would he? He’s filthy rich, and has women/girls throwing themselves at him still. Having tons of cash obviously helps, but the Hollywood movie star looks and the charisma is a magnet. So, why should Ryan want to fight?

Haney’s Fate Shapes Ryan’s

Garcia still considers himself a fighter, and he’s got a lot of fans that still want to see him fight Devin Haney again or some of the top welterweights. There’s still interest from fans in seeing Ryan and Haney fight. But a lot of that could disappear if Ryan waits too much longer.

Also, Haney’s fight next month against WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr. on November 22nd will have an effect on fan interest. If Haney gets blown out of the water by Norman, it might be pointless for Turki Alalshikh to waste his money putting that rematch togher. The fight would be extinct.