Eddie Hearn absolutely will not let go of a fight between his star fighter, Anthony Joshua, and Tyson Fury, with the promoter remaining convinced the fight will still happen. In fact, in speaking again with Sky Sports on the subject of the all-British super fight, Hearn says the showdown will “inevitably” take place.

Hearn Won’t Let Fury–Joshua Die

There is talk of Fury returning to the ring next year, and his promoter Frank Warren said the fight Fury really wants is a third go at Oleksandr Usyk. Hearn says Joshua, who, like Fury, has twice been beaten by Usyk, wants a third chance against the Ukrainian southpaw himself. However, Hearn says, correctly, that fans are not interested in either needless trilogy fight.

No, the fight we fans are interested in, Hearn says, is Joshua Vs. Fury. And it will happen. It has to, Hearn says.

Fury Eyes Usyk, Hearn Says Fans Don’t Care

“No one’s interested in Fury against Usyk, no one’s interested in AJ against Usyk, they’ve seen it twice and it was the same result both times. People are interested in AJ against Fury,” Hearn said. “I don’t know what the delay is for the inevitable of just saying, of course, [let’s make the fight]. I think [it has to happen]. Why delay the inevitable?”

Is Fury Even Interested?

It really would be a shame if this fight, whether it is now past it’s sell-by date or not (it is) didn’t happen, if Fury-Joshua was lost to history. But has Fury got anything like as much interest in this fight as Hearn and Joshua have? Again, according to Warren, Fury only has eyes for Usyk, and this is the fight he would come back for. But as Hearn points out, who wants to see Usyk win a third decision over Fury, which would almost certainly be the case if the third fight did happen?

There is genuine intrigue surrounding a Fury-Joshua fight, and a good case can be made for either man winning. Also, the hype would be enormous, the build-up would be colossal. All of the UK would get pulled in by the fight, even if it didn’t happen here, as it of course should (my bet is, if this fight DOES happen, it will be fought in Saudi Arabia).

Hearn, meanwhile, says Joshua may still fight before the end of the year, in a “run out” fight against a lower-level opponent, before fighting again in February.

Joshua’s “Run-Out” Before the Big One

“That [a run-out fight] may happen this year, before we have that fight in February, and then the one after that could be Tyson Fury.”

We will wait and see.