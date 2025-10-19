Danny Garcia KO’s Daniel Gonzalez In Fourth Round In “Farewell To Brooklyn” Fight – Boxing Results

Last night in Brooklyn, New York, Danny “Swift” Garcia scored an impressive, indeed quite nasty fourth-round KO over Daniel Gonzalez, this in a fight dubbed “Farewell to Brooklyn.” The 37 year old, who looked a shell of himself back in his previous fight, this up at middleweight, when Erislandy Lara stopped Garcia in September of 2024, showed last night that he can still bang.

In round-four, Garcia uncorked a huge counter left that dropped Gonzalez heavily. The younger man tried gamely to beat the count and carry on fighting, but he was gone, and third man Harvey Dock waved it off. Time was :44-seconds of the fourth. Garcia, if he sticks to his retirement vow, goes out at 38-4(22). Gonzalez, who had reportedly bet on himself going into last night’s fight, falls to 22-5-1(7).

Garcia, who feels he has done enough to go into the Hall of Fame, made sure he left the sport with a bang, his big left hand doing damage from the off. Garcia started off fast, and his left hand found its home quickly, with Gonzalez being stung and wobbled in the opening session. Gonzalez recovered and he managed to stick around for a few rounds, before “Swift” landed his perfectly timed counter bomb.

So, will Garcia now walk away? As per a report from The Ring, Garcia is “non-committal on his future.”

As good as he looked last night in Brooklyn, Garcia may well find it hard hanging up the gloves he has worn as a pro since way back in November of 2007. Garcia, who would win two world titles during his largely exciting career, this at 140 and 147 pounds, and he scored big wins over names Nate Campbell, Kendall Holt, Erik Morales, Amir Khan, Zab Judah, Lucas Matthysse, Lamont Peterson, Paulie Malignaggi, Robert Guerrero and Brandon Rios.

Full Results